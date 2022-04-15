Sioux Stitchers at Sioux Center library

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — In the middle of Scott County, you can learn about history, culture and language through the eyes of the Dakota people. The Mdewakanton Sioux Cultural Center is an eye-opener for visitors. Hoċokata Ti is the lodge at the center of the camp. It’s also the center of a community — one that’s been here for centuries, yet remains undiscovered by many. Cole Miller is the vice chairman of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. “People are blown away,” Miller said. “The general public, sometimes right here in Shakopee or Prior Lake, have no idea that this tribe even...

SCOTT COUNTY, MN ・ 25 DAYS AGO