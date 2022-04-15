ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

Sioux Stitchers at Sioux Center library

By Deb Nibbelink dnibbelink@iowainformation.com
nwestiowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX CENTER—The Sioux Stitchers will meet at 1:30 p.m....

www.nwestiowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sioux City Journal

Author to sign copies of new book at South Sioux City library

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Norfolk Daily News columnist Tammy Marshall will be discussing her new book, "Twinges," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave. "Twines" revolved around Nora Matthews, an elementary school teacher with the ability to predict her students' futures through sensations...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
KELOLAND TV

Fire reported in southwestern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is investigating a fire in the southwestern part of town. A fire was reported at an apartment building near 41st street, just a few blocks east of Roosevelt high school. At this time, the cause is unknown, but there is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Center, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux Center, IA
Government
County
Sioux County, IA
Sioux County, IA
Government
CBS Minnesota

Finding Minnesota: Mdewakanton Sioux Cultural Center

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — In the middle of Scott County, you can learn about history, culture and language through the eyes of the Dakota people. The Mdewakanton Sioux Cultural Center is an eye-opener for visitors. Hoċokata Ti is the lodge at the center of the camp. It’s also the center of a community — one that’s been here for centuries, yet remains undiscovered by many. Cole Miller is the vice chairman of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community. “People are blown away,” Miller said. “The general public, sometimes right here in Shakopee or Prior Lake, have no idea that this tribe even...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
Kickin Country 100.5

Interview for This Job Today in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

With plenty of Help Wanted signs posted around the Sioux Empire, you think the odds of finding a job would be easy. Well, it doesn't get any easier than this. The City of Sioux Falls is taking Walk-In interviews on March 21 and March 22 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM for a job that will offer summer work out in the sun and near the water. Part-time openings and full-time positions are available.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy