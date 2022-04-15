ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Extinction Rebellion block four of London’s busiest bridges on bank holiday

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1etGJ5_0fAMjHLo00

Climate change protesters have blocked four of London’s busiest bridges on the first day of the Easter bank holiday.

Hundreds of Extinction Rebellion activists were on Waterloo, Blackfriars, Lambeth and Westminster bridges, calling for an end to new fossil fuel investments.

Activists said they will continue protesting until their demands “are met”.

Demonstrators playing bongos and waving banners reading “end fossil fuels now” and “love in action” have been pictured facing queues of traffic headed by double-decker buses.

The Metropolitan Police said they were attempting to control the disruption, with officers seen trying to engage with those involved.

The force said: “We are aware of a number of demonstrations happening today.

“We are seeing pockets of protest which are causing delays and disruption across central London.

“A policing operation is in place and officers are on scene and working to manage the impact.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJjUT_0fAMjHLo00
Police officers were at the scene (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

One of the protesters, named Clive, in his fifties, speaking on Westminster Bridge, told the PA news agency: “We don’t want to disrupt ordinary people’s lives but what we found is that in order to get the attention of Government, in order to impress upon people what’s happening, we’ve been forced down this route.

“We apologise to anyone if we have caused them any disruption. I hope they will all appreciate if it gets to a position where we can’t grow crops any more, the disruption that will come from that will be massively worse.”

A student going by the name Froggy, 21, said: “We’re still here, this isn’t forgotten, this wasn’t a flash in the pan and we’re going to keep coming back until our demands are met.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Vicar has Extinction Rebellion protest conviction quashed

A vicar who took part in a peaceful Extinction Rebellion demonstration outside a Ministry of Defence site has had her conviction quashed. Rev Sue Parfitt, 80, sat in a camping chair outside an entrance to the complex at Abbey Wood, in Filton, near Bristol in December 2020. Bristol Crown Court...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Froggy
The Independent

Travellers to France advised to bring food and drink for long queues in Kent

People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

P&O ferry is SEIZED by the coastguard because replacement crew failed inspection in Northern Ireland after firm sacked 800 staff and brought in £5.50-an-hour replacements - as Boris calls for CEO to quit

A P&O ferry has been detained in Northern Ireland by the coastguard after 'failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training'. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship, named the European Causeway, had been detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last week 'based on concerns over its safety' and to 'prevent them going to sea'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

British couple forced to leave a Ukrainian mother and her two children in Calais after trying to transport them to the UK blame the Government's 'painfully slow' refugee scheme

A British couple forced to leave three Ukrainian refugees in Calis have blasted the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme as 'painfully slow'. Graham and Angela Coton, from St Albans, Hertfordshire, delivered humanitarian aid to Lublin, Poland, on Saturday. On their way back, they had hoped to take a Ukrainian mother...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central London#Bank Holiday#Extinction Rebellion#Protest#The Metropolitan Police
Grand Tour Nation

Jeremy Clarkson: Petition Launched For Grand Tour Presenter To Become London Mayor

Years after a petition was launched asking for Jeremy Clarkson to take the role of Prime Minister, now a similar petition has been published asking for The Grand Tour presenter to be named the Mayor of London in May 2024. But despite it currently being very small, we would be doing you a disservice if […] The post Jeremy Clarkson: Petition Launched For Grand Tour Presenter To Become London Mayor appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Amess: Man accused of murdering MP had ‘look of self-satisfaction after stabbing him’

A man accused of murdering veteran politician Sir David Amess had a look of “self-satisfaction” after stabbing him to death, one of the Tory MP’s aides told a court.Mr Amess died after being stabbed more than 20 times on 15 October 2021 during a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea.Giving evidence at the Old Bailey, one of his staff members Julie Cushion recalled the moments after the stabbing.Ms Cushion said she heard a “piercing scream” and then a “loud crash”, just minutes after the suspect Ali Harbi Ali, 26, had been called to an appointment with the long-serving politician."Rebecca...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Easter travel: All the cancelled trains and rail works happening this bank holiday weekend

By lunchtime on Maundy Thursday, London Euston station was extremely busy. From the close of services tonight, the terminus for the West Coast main line will not reopen until Tuesday 19 April.Large-scale rail engineering work, resulting in widespread line closures, has become an Easter tradition, and this year Euston is the target.Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, travelling patterns have changed – but the usual pattern of rail closures continues.James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway and we have to carefully balance the best time to do...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
buckinghamshirelive.com

Milton Keynes named 10th worst place for a night out in the UK

Milton Keynes has been named one of the worst places in the country for a night on the town. Get Licensed, the security training and staffing company, has placed MK 41st out of 50 towns and cities in a new study. The study makes grim reading for Milton Keynes' nighttime...
LIFESTYLE
UPI News

On This Day: 6 dead in Westminster Bridge attack in London

March 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1765, the Stamp Act was passed by Britain's Parliament, introducing a tax on printed materials in the American colonies. Colonists believed this to be a violation of their rights and was a major grievance listed in the Declaration of Independence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid: Morrisons shopper run over for not wearing face mask

Shopper Stephen Callaghan was headbutted and run down by another man as he left a petrol station. Mr Callaghan, who is exempt from wearing a Covid face mask, was attacked by Darren Smith at Morrisons in Caerphilly last October. Smith “took exception” to Mr Callaghan's lack of a mask and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Yorkshire village named best place to live in UK for 2022

A village in Yorkshire has been named the best place to live in the UK, according to a new ranking.The village of Ilkley, in West Yorkshire, topped the list of 70 locations named on The Sunday Times’ annual list of the Best Places to Live.Ilkley was given the top honours due to its strong sense of community cohesion as residents campaigned to make River Wharfe a safe place for wild swimming.It was also commended for its “magical” scenery, highly-rated schools, club sports, ease of getting around, and the local street market.The list also saw the Isle of Bute named as...
LIFESTYLE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy