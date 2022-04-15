Cocktail of the week: Jöro’s a’pea’ritif

Photograph: Rob Lawson/The Guardian. Drink styling: Tara Garnell.

This is a great way of using up the first-of-the-season pea pods that are often destined for the food waste bin, hence the (admittedly rather tortured) name. It makes a great aperitif and is designed to be made in a big batch two days ahead of time, ready to be enjoyed with a group of friends.

A’pea’ritif

Serves 6

10-15 empty pea pods

1 x 750ml bottle

dry white wine – a sauvignon blanc or dry chenin blanc, say

160g caster sugar

40ml brandy or cognac

1 pinch

sea salt – Maldon for preference

6 pea shoots or 6 sprigs fresh mint, to garnish

Wash the pea pods, then tear them in half (try not to bruise them) and put in a large, clean airtight jar or container (we use a Kilner jar). Add all the other ingredients, then seal; if there’s still a gap at the top of the jar, cover with clingfilm first, to prevent oxidisation.

Put in the fridge to infuse for 48 hours, shaking or stirring every so often, to help the sugar dissolve, then strain into a clean bottle or jar, and seal. It will now keep in the fridge for at least a week, because the brandy fortifies the wine and helps preserve the flavours.

To serve, pour 130ml of the mix into each wine glass, and garnish with a pea shoot or mint sprig.