ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, MS

Operation Washout: Nearly 100 arrested in Panola County during month of March, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FPej_0fAMiWS600

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — Law enforcement officials in Panola County, Miss., participated in a multi-agency operation during March that resulted in 96 arrests.

During Operation Washout, officials with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office participated in the operation alongside the United States Marshals Service’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force (GCRFTF), U.S.Probation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office-N/MS.

PCSO said 117 cases were cleared, 16 gang members were arrested and 4 guns were seized.

Officials also seized drugs, including $560 worth of marijuana and $910 worth of methamphetamine.

Overtime accrued during this operation was funded by the US Department of Justice, officials said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 1

Penelope Pitstop
2d ago

My neighbor had a gun like that, nothing they do is on the up n up .🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ everything is stolen, but the sheriff doesn’t care. Yea Panola county for absolutely nothing.

Reply
2
Related
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YourCentralValley.com

3 arrested during cockfighting ring bust in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made after deputies uncovered a cockfighting ring on Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Road 192 and Avenue 160, just west of Porterville, after someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. When deputies arrived, […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panola County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
County
Panola County, MS
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Double murder suspect shot dead on way to court in case of ‘street justice’

A New Orleans man charged with a 2021 double homicide has been shot dead on his way to a court appearance in what his lawyer has labelled “street justice”.Hollis Carter, 21, was pronounced dead and his mother was left in a critical condition after a person in a black Ford F-150 fired eight bullets into their sedan.Mr Carter’s attorney John Fuller said the shooting on Chef Menteur Highway on Wednesday was linked to the double homicide of his step-siblings Breyiana Brown, 25, and Caleb Johnson, 18, NOLA.com reported.“Street justice has resulted in an assurance that there would never be any closure...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Woman charged with murder in Frayser stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is charged after police say the victim was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning in Frayser. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive at Ridgecrest Apartments. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Washout#Marijuana#Fugitive#Drugs#Office N Ms#Pcso
WJTV 12

3 wanted for shooting 71-year-old woman in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify three suspects wanted for an armed robbery and for a shooting of a 71-year-old woman. Police said the armed robbery happened on Wednesday, April 6 at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street. Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Jackson Police Department […]
JACKSON, MS
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman injures police dog after ingesting drugs during foot chase, sheriff says

A Mississippi woman has been arrested after she reportedly injured a K-9 officer as she fled from police, all the while actively ingesting drugs. On Thursday, Harrison County deputies say Brandy Bazor, 38, failed to stop for deputies during a traffic stop. She and another passenger fled in a 2003 Ford Taurus. According to deputies, the passenger, Alexis Preston, exited the vehicle and then fled on foot. Preston was apprehended by the K-9 officer.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WBRE

Police arrest four after discovery of $6,386 in drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Four people in Scranton are behind bars after police say they discovered over $6,000 in drugs. According to the Scranton Police Department, on March 19 officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1400 block of Mulberry Street. Officers on the scene stated they encountered two males, identified as John Gundaker and […]
SCRANTON, PA
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Deputies seize guns, drugs, cash and bomb making literature during arrest of suspected Mississippi drug dealer

When deputies executed a search warrant at a Moselle house Thursday, March 3, they found guns, drugs, cash and bomb-making instructions. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Matthew Logan, 37, of Moselle, and charged him with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and three counts of child abuse.
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
WREG

Police ID man found shot in burning vehicle under Airways

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found in a burning vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds in late February, and officers are still looking for suspects. Officers were flagged down by a person on Feb. 23 around 6:00 a.m. stating that a vehicle was on fire at Cable and Carnes Avenue, under the Airways Boulevard overpass. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Man faces felony charges in Hinds County jail contraband bust

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison man faces felony charges for allegedly throwing contraband over the fence of the Raymond Detention Center and running from deputies on Thursday, April 14. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a deputy noticed a grey Dodge Challenger near the fence of the facility. The deputy recognized the car […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WREG

Mayor defends police chief’s quiet response to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Where is Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis? WREG’s Marybeth Conley asked Memphis mayor Jim Strickland that question Wednesday after Davis declined public comment following a fatal triple shooting that took place this weekend in front of police officers on Beale Street. Davis released a statement via email following Sunday morning’s triple shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
97K+
Followers
98K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy