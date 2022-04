Alvis Whitted seemed like he could have spoken for hours about Keontez Lewis. The University of Wisconsin football team’s wide receiver coach sees so much potential in Lewis, a sophomore who transferred from UCLA. Lewis’ size and speed have been evident in UW’s spring practices, and he’s found his way into the top group on offense. But Lewis’ attitude was what Whitted praised most, an evaluation a number of Lewis’...

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO