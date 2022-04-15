ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

‘Lenten Sketches’ presented tonight at Kearney's First Presbyterian Church

Kearney Hub
 2 days ago

KEARNEY — The Chancel Choir at First Presbyterian Church will present “The Lenten Sketches” at 7 p.m. on Good...

kearneyhub.com

Henrico Citizen

River Road Presbyterian Church to host Palm Festival April 9

In honor of Palm Sunday, River Road Presbyterian Church will host a Palm festival Saturday, April 9 at 8960 River Road. There will be food, games and ponies for children to ride, as well as a food drive to support the Feed More program, which assists Central Virginians in need. Both children and family members of the area are invited to attend the celebration.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Salem News Online

Bravura Woodwind Quintet to perform at First Presbyterian Church of Salem

SALEM — The Bravura Woodwind Quintet will perform at First Presbyterian Church of Salem on Sunday as part of the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m. Selections for the prelude to the service include “Fugue in g minor” by J.S. Bach, arranged by Rechtman, and “It Is Well With My Soul” by Bliss, arranged by Lanier. The Quintet will accompany the Haviland choir on anthems “The Weeping Tree” by Joseph M. Martin, and “As The Deer” arranged by Lloyd Larson. Rebecca Bickel, oboe, will perform the solo “Jesus Paid It All/O Sacred Head, Now Wounded” arranged by Adams, and will be accompanied by Nancy McNeal, piano. At the conclusion of the service the quintet will provide the postlude “To God Be the Glory” by Doane, arranged by Rumsey.
SALEM, OH
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Fox News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead...
RELIGION
Morning Journal

Amherst Historical Society presenting its first ‘Egg’stravaganza

The Amherst Historical Society is presenting its first “Egg”stravaganza from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., April 9, at Amherst Sandstone Village and Amherst Historical Society Sandstone Hall, 113 S. Lake St. in Amherst, according to a news release. The “Egg”stravaganza has two major components:. • Amherst...
AMHERST, OH
yr.media

Celebrating With Unity, Joy on One of The Most Sacred Christian Holidays

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. For as long as I can remember, Easter has always been the most significant Christian celebration of the year for my family. Although different denominations celebrate this holy day with slight variations, the meaning remains the same. God’s son died on Good Friday and rose again on Easter Sunday in order to save all of humanity. It’s the only death that brings joy instead of sadness to me and my fellow churchgoers.
FESTIVAL
Deseret News

The importance of in-person singing at Easter (and all year round)

For many churches, this weekend will include a milestone on the path back to normalcy after a devastating pandemic: the first in-person Easter services with congregational singing. In 2020, most churches were entirely virtual for Easter, which took place mere weeks after COVID-19 hit American shores. Last year, in-person services...
RELIGION
HeySoCal

Christians to observe Good Friday

Friday is Good Friday, when Christians solemnly commemorate the day when Jesus suffered and died on the cross. In some churches, a wooden cross is set up and people spend time meditating before it. Other people make the Stations of the Cross a devotion that recalls the journey of Jesus on the Via Dolorosa (Way of Sorrows) in Jerusalem to Calvary, where he was crucified.
RELIGION
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: The Timeless Rituals of Anticipation and Hope

For the Big Three, this time of year is a season for Ramadan, Easter, and Passover — observances of sacrifice, renewal, and reunion. No matter who we are in our faith practice – and even in our atheism — rituals are intended for children to absorb lessons in our inheritance. For our elderly – and I am quickly joining this category – these rituals are profound. Whatever condition we arrive in as we age, our faith tradition is entwined with our beings like woven cloth. I cannot imagine myself without my religious origin; I will always know by heart the melodies of my earliest faith ritual.
RELIGION
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Speaking out: Easter: It’s no Christmas

Easter is this week and my favorite church service of the year has always been Good Friday. That might seem a little dark compared to other choices like, oh, I don’t know, absolutely any other service, but the magnitude of its meaning stood out to me throughout my life. The lack of “hoopla” around it did too.
RELIGION

