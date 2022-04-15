ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

WV active COVID cases increase almost 20% Friday

By Sam Kirk
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 117 new COVID cases and 3 additional deaths on April 14.

On Thursday , 130 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths were confirmed.

The DHHR has reported 498,890 (+117) total cases and 6,794 (+3) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are currently 437 (+70) active cases.

According to the new CDC guidelines , mask recommendations are based on each county’s COVID risk, numbers and hospitalizations.

Masks are no longer recommended in indoor public places in any county in West Virginia. Should COVID cases increase, the CDC will reevaluate the removal of mask recommendations.

Only small pockets of counties in the U.S., primarily in New York state, are still recommended to wear masks, according to the CDC.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, and an 89-year old male from Pocahontas County.

It’s not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (29), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (0), Cabell (28), Calhoun (4), Clay (0), Doddridge (3), Fayette (6), Gilmer (1), Grant (2), Greenbrier (12), Hampshire (7), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (20), Jackson (5), Jefferson (18), Kanawha (23), Lewis (1), Lincoln (3), Logan (6), Marion (18), Marshall (3), Mason (6), McDowell (4), Mercer (21), Mineral (12), Mingo (4), Monongalia (41), Monroe (2), Morgan (5), Nicholas (4), Ohio (9), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (0), Pocahontas (1), Preston (13), Putnam (23), Raleigh (23), Randolph (7), Ritchie (4), Roane (5), Summers (0), Taylor (4), Tucker (5), Tyler (0), Upshur (2), Wayne (2), Webster (2), Wetzel (2), Wirt (7), Wood (16), Wyoming (9).

According to the dashboard, 1,123,880 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to West Virginians, and 971,701 people, or 54.2% of West Virginians, have been fully vaccinated. The dashboard also reported that 448,197 boost doses have been administered.

West Virginians five and older are now eligible for the COVID vaccine. West Virginians who are 12 and over now qualify for the COVID booster vaccine, and at-risk people and people over 50 now qualify for a second COVID booster . To learn more about the vaccine or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free COVID-19 testing is available daily to all West Virginia residents. Click here to view the testing site map and location list. West Virginians may now register for their COVID-19 vaccination by clicking here .

