What grocery stores are open on Easter Sunday?

By Sophie Brams
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Whether you’re hosting Easter meals or visiting friends and family, chances are you could need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store.

And even if you’re not celebrating Easter, it’s a good idea to know which stores are open before you grab the keys and head out for your regular grocery shopping.

We’ve compiled a list of the grocery and convenience stores that will be open on April 17, so you can take the guesswork out of groceries.

Hours may vary by location, so check with your nearest store ahead of time.

  • ALDI- CLOSED
  • Costco- CLOSED
  • CVS- Open, hours vary by location
  • Earth Fare- CLOSED
  • Food Lion- Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Harris Teeter- Open 6 a.m.- 2 p.m.
  • Piggly Wiggly– Open, hours vary by location
  • Publix- CLOSED
  • Sam’s Club- CLOSED
  • Target- CLOSED
  • Trader Joe’s- Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Walgreens- Open, hours vary by location
  • Walmart- Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Whole Foods- Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
RELATED: What's open, closed on Easter Sunday 2022

