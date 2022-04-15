ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilman City, MO

Marian Johnson Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaFfH_0fAMh8Yw00

Marian Gene Johnson, daughter of Ferris and Tressie (Ward) Keown was born November 12, 1925 in Gilman City, Missouri. She attended high school in Gilman City where she graduated. She then attended Northwest Missouri State where she finished 3 years of education to be a dietitian and was President of her sorority. During the time of WWII, she worked at North American Airlines, being the first female hired as a drafter in the engineering department. She also taught for a year at a one room school.

On June 13, 1948, Gene was united in marriage to Harold Emil “Swede” Johnson in Gilman, Missouri. She worked as a receptionist/bookkeeper for Dr. Joseph Spearings Office in Harlan. Gene was a member of the United Methodist Church in Harlan were she was active with the women’s circle. She was also a member of the Eastern Star, PEO, and the Harlan Golf and Country Club.

Gene and Swede played in couples bridge groups and she was active in several bridge groups which she loved. Gene enjoyed cooking for family and friends, there was always a place at her table for visiting coaches, refs, and friends of her daughters. She was involved in all of her girls activities. She also helped as a “Mom” to many of “Swede’s Boys” he coached in football. She always enjoyed following Harlan Sports, Iowa State Cyclone and Iowa Hawkeye Sports. She loved Christmas and Fourth of July Celebrations.

Gene died on Friday, November 5, 2021 at Elm Crest Retirement Home in Harlan, Iowa, attaining the age of ninety-five years, eleven months, and twenty-four days. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold “Swede” Johnson, sister Delores Harper.

She is survived by her daughters Becky (Eldon) Rike of Corning, Iowa; Amy Brown of Delafield, Wisconsin; grandchildren Lisa (Rob) Gray of Ankeny, Iowa; Katie (Jeff) Scandrett of Norwalk, Iowa; Dan Rike of Corning, Iowa; Chris (Tricia) Brown of Madison, Wisconsin; Aly Brown of Hartford, Tennesee; great-grandchildren Stephanie Gray, Derek Gray, Kara Scandrett, and Khloe Scandrett; brother-in-law Dr. Bill Harper of Hugoton, Kansas; 8 nieces and nephews; other family members and friends.

Graveside Services will be Friday, April 22nd at 2:00 PM at the Harlan Cemetery. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan is in charge of arrangements.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Stacy Rock Obituary

Funeral Services for 53 year old Stacy Rock of Avoca will be Wednesday, April 20th at 11AM at the Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca. Family will greet friends Tuesday, April 19th from 5PM to 7PM at the funeral home. The Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
AVOCA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Harold Schumann Obituary

Funeral Services for 89-year-old Harold Schumann of Panora, formerly of Templeton will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Burial will be at the Dover Township Cemetery at a later date. Harold Schumann is survived by his children; Wanda Woodbeck...
MANNING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds: Closing Glenwood Resource Center Hard, But Only Choice

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says closing the Glenwood Resource Center was hard, but it was the only choice left to state officials. Reynolds announced last week the center will close in two years. The Department of Justice released a report in December that concluded the majority of residents at the center could be cared for in private, community-based facilities and that would mean the state would spend less money on that care than on keeping the center open.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missouri Woman arrested on Fremont County Warrant

(Sidney) A Missouri woman is in custody in Fremont County in connection with a pursuit in February. Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit of a vehicle driving 100-miles per hour southbound on Interstate 29 near the eight-mile marker. During the pursuit, deputies observed the driver throw a firearm from the vehicle. The gun was recovered and reported stolen out of Missouri. Deputies and Missouri law enforcement agencies pursued the vehicle south of Mound City, Missouri, approximately 50 miles from the start of the pursuit, where spike strips were deployed, ending the incident.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harlan, IA
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Eldon, MO
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, MO
Harlan, IA
Obituaries
State
Missouri State
City
Norwalk, IA
City
Gilman City, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Eldon, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Missing Iowa Woman Found Safe

(Ames, IA) – A missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease has been found alive and is safe. Police in Ames say 73-year-old Mary Wauson disappeared late Monday night from her home and was later reported to be at the Iowa Arboretum near Madrid. She was traveling in her car, but it’s unclear if she was driving herself or if someone else was. A possible witness stated on the Ames Police Department’s Facebook page that she was not alone in her car.
AMES, IA
Lima News

Reminisce: Marian Fletcher’s active life

With a population just over 51,000, Lima entered the 1960s as a two-newspaper town – The Lima News, which, since its purchase by California-based Freedom Newspapers in 1956, had managed to alienate a good portion of those 51,000 residents with its opposition to the use of tax money for public projects like libraries, and the locally owned Lima Citizen, launched in July 1957 by former News employees.
LIMA, OH
Western Iowa Today

West Liberty Firefighters Upset With City

(West Liberty, IA) — The volunteers who make up the West Liberty fire department have sent the city a letter demanding they change how financial resources are divided up and accusing city leaders of micromanaging. West Liberty Fire Chief, Kirt Sickels told K-C-R-G/T-V the unfair treatment from the city has gone on for several years. The letter accuses the city of making outlandish demands to the department without giving them proper funding. The city responded Thursday afternoon, stating the accusations were “either wrong or wholly unfounded.” The city says they’re willing to mediate the matter.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Tressie#North American Airlines#The Eastern Star#Swede#Harlan Sports#Iowa State Cyclone#Iowa Hawkeye Sports#Elm Crest Retire
Western Iowa Today

District Sites announced for Boys Tennis

(Boone) The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Friday released Boys Tennis sites for district singles and doubles meets. Class 1A: Boone, Decorah, Columbus Catholic, Denison-Schleswig, Fairfield, Knoxville, Red Oak, Spencer. Class 2A: Ankeny Centennial, Cedar Falls, Iowa City Liberty, Iowa City West, Marshalltown, North Scott, Valley West Des Moines,...
TENNIS
Western Iowa Today

“Build My Future” Event Draws 5,100 Students To Iowa State Fairgrounds

(Des Moines, IA) — The third annual “Build My Future” event has drawn 5,100 students to the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The day is designed to give students a chance to see the opportunities there are for welders, electricians, carpenters, and others in the construction and manufacturing fields. Iowa Skilled Trades Vice President Chuck Gassman says 27 years ago it would have been a major win to get 10 people to attend.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Overweight Truck Permit Legislation

(Griswold) Griswold Republican Iowa House District #21 Representative Tom Moore says a bill establishes a fee of $500 for a new 90,000-pound all-systems permit. Moore says the all systems permit has been in effect for a couple of years and was established as a voluntary program. “This bill requires all...
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

ACGC boys place 5th at Indianola

(Indianola) ACGC got a boys track meet in on Friday night. The Chargers were among the 19-team field in the Indian Relays at Indianola. ACGC scored 44 points to place 5th. Trevin Suhr won the mile in 4:29.29. The 4X100 and 4X200 meter relays each lowered their own school records.
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Tree City USA Recipient

(Des Moines) The City of Atlantic was recently honored with the 2021 Tree City USA Award at the 31st Annual Community Forestry Awards Luncheon in Ankeny. The award was presented by the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources on April 12th at the FFA Enrichment Center in Ankeny.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM reacts to Atlantic’s recommendation to end wrestling sharing agreement

(Anita) CAM administration has some decisions to make in regards to the future of the Cougar’s wrestling program. During a school board meeting last Wednesday, Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber recommended the district not renew the agreement with CAM. CAM Activities Director Joe Wollum expressed appreciation towards Atlantic for the decade plus of positive sharing between the two districts. “First off, you can’t thank coach (Tim) Duff and coach (Rex) Mehrhoff enough for everything they did when we combined those two programs. The last 10-15 years, however long it has been, it has been a great working relationship. You can’t thank those guys enough for everything they have done.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Republican Caucuses To Stay First

(Des Moines, IA) — The Republican National Committee has unanimously voted to have Iowa’s Caucuses be the first Republican voting event in the next presidential election. Iowa G-O-P chairman Jeff Kaufmann was chairman of a panel that made the recommendation that Iowa, followed by New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina retain their positions at the front of the G-O-P’s presidential selection process. The G-O-P decision comes as the Democratic National Committee launched a plan to have five states with racially diverse populations that may be toss-ups states in the 2024 presidential election go first.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy