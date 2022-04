HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two of the top boys soccer teams in the Valley District met Thursday night. Harrisonburg defeated Spotswood, 3-0, in Penn Laird. Amilcar Rivas scored two goals in the first half before Elvis Canas added a score in the second half to lead the Blue Streaks to victory. With the win, HHS improves to 2-0 in Valley District play (4-2-3 Overall). Spotswood drops to 5-2-1 Overall (1-1 Valley District).

