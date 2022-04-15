ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenmont, NY

Troy man charged with Glenmont arson

By Record staff
Troy Record
 2 days ago

GLENMONT, N.Y. — On April 12, Bethlehem police arrested Brian D. Fogarty, 48 of Troy, for allegedly setting fire to a Quincy Court (Glenmont)...

KIMT

Man charged with savage beating and arson in Floyd County pleads guilty

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of viciously beating his girlfriend and setting her home on fire is taking a plea deal. Tyrone Earl Jones, 33 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to one count of felony domestic abuse assault. Charges of first-degree arson, third-degree theft, and false imprisonment will likely be dismissed at his sentencing on May 9 in Floyd County District Court.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria man indicted on domestic battery, arson charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After allegedly invading a woman’s home, injuring her, and later setting her van on fire, William Drummond has been indicted. The Peoria man is facing one count of home invasion and one count of domestic battery from an incident in October 2021. He is also facing one count of arson that took place in late January.
PEORIA, IL
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman charged in January arson investigation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges related to a fire back in January. Amanda Cultice, 39, is charged with second-degree arson and criminal mischief, $5,000 or greater, following the fire that destroyed a garage in the 1000 block of west Louise Street.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Troy Record

Cohoes woman charged with Watervliet arson

WATERVLIET, N.Y. — On April 12, at approximately 1:37 a.m., Watervliet police and fire responded to a structure fire at 1409 Broadway. Upon arrival, first responders observed heavy fire at the basement apartment entryway. In addition, a vehicle nearby the residence sustained extensive damage not as a result of the fire. All 12 occupants in the building were evacuated with no injuries.
WATERVLIET, NY
Crime & Safety
WNYT

Cohoes man sentenced in 2020 arson

A Cohoes man will spend 15 years in prison for an arson investigation that dates back nearly two years. Police say 28-year-old Kyle Pipino intentionally started a fire at 262 Remsen Street in April of 2020. It was later determined that Pipino also attempted to start a fire at 256 Remsen Street, but was unsuccessful.
COHOES, NY
PIX11

3rd dirt biker arrested for attacking father, son in Harlem: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a third man who was allegedly part of a group of dirt bikers that attacked and robbed a father and son in Harlem, the NYPD said. Antwaun Joyce, 30, was arrested Monday and charged with gang assault and robbery. Joyce was among the bikers who assaulted a 64-year-old man […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDTN

Man hit-by-car hospitalized in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Troy Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, a man was hit by a car near the intersection of Troy Town Drive and West Main Street in Troy around 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The man was taken to a local hospital reportedly […]
TROY, OH
Troy Record

Troy man charged possessing an illegal handgun and ecstasy

TROY, N.Y. — Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, Troy police patrol officers received a 911 call reporting a disturbance at a residence on Jefferson Street in South Troy. Upon arrival, the officers located Orlando Hughes, 42, of Troy, at the scene and determined he had an active warrant out of the City of Troy.
TROY, NY
Troy Record

Troy man charged with criminal mischief in Halfmoon

HALFMOON, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested Ryan N. McPherson of Troy after a complaint was received from the town of Halfmoon Buildings and Grounds Department that a truck was found stuck in the mud on the Vosburgh Preserve Trail. McPherson, 20, is accused of...
TROY, NY
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man facing federal charges in Richland Jail arson

(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing federal charges after an arson at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center. Adam Prochnow is accused of setting off a device at the Richland jail on March 2nd. Authorities say police attempted to execute a search warrant on his property on March 4th when he set his garage on fire and began posting threatening messages on Facebook.
FARGO, ND
CBS Sacramento

Man Arrested For Arson In Oroville

OROVILLE (CBS13) — A man was arrested for arson as well as other crimes in Oroville Friday, said the Butte County Fire Department. On Thursday, fire crews were dispatched to Grand Avenue and Second Street for a fire started in an empty lot next to the Cal Fire/Butte County Fire Department Prevention Bureau office. The fire was extinguished quickly and the blaze was contained to a ten-foot by thirty-foot area. When law enforcement reviewed their security cameras on Friday, they saw the suspect lighting the fire. Further investigation led law enforcement to locate the suspect at a gas station convenience store where the suspect was also shoplifting. The suspect also had on his person a large, concealed knife. Law enforcement detained the suspect, 33-year-old Joseph Michael Burkgilpin of Oroville, who, upon further investigation, was also found to be on probation for arson in Sacramento County. He was placed under arrest and booked into Butte County Jail.
OROVILLE, CA
The Telegraph

Woman facing Granite City arson charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A homeless woman was charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to two separate residences March 9. Tabitha K. Crossno, 37, listed as homeless out of Granite City, was charged March 22 with two counts of arson, both Class 2 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL

