Amazon Is Giving Away Echo Dots For 99 Cents With This Purchase—Get the Deal Before It Ends

Click here to read the full article.

Alexa, find us the best Echo Dot sale . Whether you’ve never owned an Echo device before or want to add to your collection, Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal is the best way to snag an Echo Dot for almost 100 percent off.

The Echo Dot is a model in Amazon’s Echo devices, a brand of smart speakers voice-controlled by Amazon’s intelligent personal assistant, Alexa. Since the launch of Echo devices more than five years ago, Amazon has sold more than 100 million Echo products, among the most popular are Echo Dots, hockey-puck-sized speakers that are more compact, convenient and affordable than the full-sized Echo speakers.

Buy: Echo Dot $0.99

The Echo Dot, which fits perfectly on small spaces from nightstands to bathroom counters, allows users to stream music, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control other smart home devices, turn on the lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, call friends and family, play games, track fitness goals and more with one word: Alexa.

“If you are a forgetful or an absent-minded person like me, an alarm is an annoying noise and youostill might not remember what it is FOR, Alexa just tells me,” wrote one reviewer in 2019. “I am also free of the million-zillion post-it notes and the lists that always seemed to be in the wrong room. Alexa keeps all my lists, and can read them to me. I set up Google calendar, let Alexa have access and now she also can remind me what events are coming up—be that a doctor’s appointment or social events.” The review continued, “I wish I had tried it much sooner. My husband was so amazed, he bought the 2nd one for me!.. Alexa is a great addition to my life, the personal assistant I needed!” If you’ve been dying to meet Alexa for yourself, read on for how to snag an Echo Dot for under $1 with Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal.

Buy: Echo Dot $0.99

With Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited Deal , new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can receive a third generation Echo Dot for just 99 cents . The deal saves users $39 or 97 percent from the Echo Dot’s usual price of $39.99 . Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 per month , which means that the total deal costs $10.98 for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited and a brand-new Echo Dot.

If you’re an Amazon Prime Member , you can save even more: Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members ($2 less than the non-member price), which means that the total deal for Prime Members is $8.98 for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited and an Echo Dot. However, whether you’re a Prime member or not, the best part of the deal is that users need to subscribe to just one month of Amazon Music Unlimited to get an Echo Dot for under $1. After the month is over, customers can cancel their subscription and still reap the rewards of the almost-100-percent-off savings. The deal ends soon, however, so it’s best to take advantage of it now. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal.

Visit Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal page If you are not a Prime member, the price should be $10.98 . If you are a Prime member, the price should be $8.98 Sign into or create your Amazon account and check out Enjoy a third generation Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited

What is an Echo Dot?

Buy: Echo Dot $0.99

What is an Echo Dot and why do you need one? The Echo Dot is a model of Amazon Echo devices, a brand of smart speakers that connect to Amazon’s voice-controlled personal assistant, Alexa, who responds whenever someone says, “Alexa.” Features of the device include music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, providing real-time information on weather and traffic, playing voice-interaction games, and acting as a hub for other home smart devices.

The first generation of the Echo Dot launched in March 2016 as a more affordable and smaller, hockey-puck-sized of the full-sized Echo. The second generation, which improved Alexa’s voice recognition technology and is available in more colors like black, gray and white, launched in October 2016. The third generation (the generation available in Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal ) launched in September 2018 with a stylish and protective fabric covering. In January 2019, Amazon reported that more than 100 million Echo devices have been sold, with the third generation Echo Dot among the most top-selling products.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?

What is Amazon Music Unlimited and why should you subscribe to it? Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon’s exclusive music streaming service with more than 75 million songs and podcasts. (The number is about 70 million more songs than Amazon Prime Music, Amazon’s smaller music streaming service that comes with Amazon Prime Subscriptions. (In comparison to Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify has around 70 million songs and Apple Music has around 50 million songs in its databases, according to multiple sources.) Along with thousands of hours of music, Amazon Music Unlimited is also ad-free and allows subscribers to listen offline with unlimited skips. The service also thousands of stations and curated playlists, as well as popular podcasts.

How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost? Well, it’s free for the first month. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial . After that, it costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $9.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Music Unlimited is also $2 cheaper than competitors like Spotify and Apple Music. Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members, whereas Apple Music and Spotify Premium cost $9.99 per month. This means that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers save themselves $24 per year from their competitors.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial , so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime , as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month.

Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal is available on Amazon.com .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.