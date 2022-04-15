ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Amazon Is Giving Away Echo Dots For 99 Cents With This Purchase—Get the Deal Before It Ends

By Jason Pham
 2 days ago

Alexa, find us the best Echo Dot sale . Whether you’ve never owned an Echo device before or want to add to your collection, Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal is the best way to snag an Echo Dot for almost 100 percent off.

The Echo Dot is a model in Amazon’s Echo devices, a brand of smart speakers voice-controlled by Amazon’s intelligent personal assistant, Alexa. Since the launch of Echo devices more than five years ago, Amazon has sold more than 100 million Echo products, among the most popular are Echo Dots, hockey-puck-sized speakers that are more compact, convenient and affordable than the full-sized Echo speakers.

The Echo Dot, which fits perfectly on small spaces from nightstands to bathroom counters, allows users to stream music, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control other smart home devices, turn on the lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, call friends and family, play games, track fitness goals and more with one word: Alexa.

“If you are a forgetful or an absent-minded person like me, an alarm is an annoying noise and youostill might not remember what it is FOR, Alexa just tells me,” wrote one reviewer in 2019.  “I am also free of the million-zillion post-it notes and the lists that always seemed to be in the wrong room. Alexa keeps all my lists, and can read them to me. I set up Google calendar, let Alexa have access and now she also can remind me what events are coming up—be that a doctor’s appointment or social events.” The review continued, “I wish I had tried it much sooner. My husband was so amazed, he bought the 2nd one for me!.. Alexa is a great addition to my life, the personal assistant I needed!” If you’ve been dying to meet Alexa for yourself, read on for how to snag an Echo Dot for under $1 with Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal.

Echo Dot & Amazon Music Unlimited Deal

With Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited Deal , new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited can receive a third generation Echo Dot for just 99 cents . The deal saves users $39 or 97 percent from the Echo Dot’s usual price of $39.99 . Amazon Music Unlimited costs $9.99 per month , which means that the total deal costs $10.98 for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited and a brand-new Echo Dot.

If you’re an Amazon Prime Member , you can save even more: Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members ($2 less than the non-member price), which means that the total deal for Prime Members is $8.98 for one month of Amazon Music Unlimited and an Echo Dot. However, whether you’re a Prime member or not, the best part of the deal is that users need to subscribe to just one month of Amazon Music Unlimited to get an Echo Dot for under $1. After the month is over, customers can cancel their subscription and still reap the rewards of the almost-100-percent-off savings. The deal ends soon, however, so it’s best to take advantage of it now. Read on for step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal.

  1. Visit Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal page
  2. If you are not a Prime member, the price should be $10.98 . If you are a Prime member, the price should be $8.98
  3. Sign into or create your Amazon account and check out
  4. Enjoy a third generation Echo Dot and one month of Amazon Music Unlimited

What is an Echo Dot?

What is an Echo Dot and why do you need one? The Echo Dot is a model of Amazon Echo devices, a brand of smart speakers that connect to Amazon’s voice-controlled personal assistant, Alexa, who responds whenever someone says, “Alexa.” Features of the device include music playback, making to-do lists, setting alarms, streaming podcasts, playing audiobooks, providing real-time information on weather and traffic, playing voice-interaction games, and acting as a hub for other home smart devices.

The first generation of the Echo Dot launched in March 2016 as a more affordable and smaller, hockey-puck-sized of the full-sized Echo. The second generation, which improved Alexa’s voice recognition technology and is available in more colors like black, gray and white, launched in October 2016. The third generation (the generation available in Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal ) launched in September 2018 with a stylish and protective fabric covering. In January 2019, Amazon reported that more than 100 million Echo devices have been sold, with the third generation Echo Dot among the most top-selling products.

What is Amazon Music Unlimited?



What is Amazon Music Unlimited and why should you subscribe to it? Amazon Music Unlimited is Amazon’s exclusive music streaming service with more than 75 million songs and podcasts. (The number is about 70 million more songs than Amazon Prime Music, Amazon’s smaller music streaming service that comes with Amazon Prime Subscriptions. (In comparison to Amazon Music Unlimited, Spotify has around 70 million songs and Apple Music has around 50 million songs in its databases, according to multiple sources.) Along with thousands of hours of music, Amazon Music Unlimited is also ad-free and allows subscribers to listen offline with unlimited skips. The service also thousands of stations and curated playlists, as well as popular podcasts.

How much does Amazon Music Unlimited cost? Well, it’s free for the first month. Amazon Music Unlimited offers a 30-day free trial . After that, it costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime members and $9.99 per month for non-Amazon Prime members. Amazon Music Unlimited is also $2 cheaper than competitors like Spotify and Apple Music. Amazon Music Unlimited costs $7.99 per month for Amazon Prime Members, whereas Apple Music and Spotify Premium cost $9.99 per month. This means that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers save themselves $24 per year from their competitors.

Not an Amazon Prime Member? Amazon Prime also offers a 30-day free trial , so customers can sign up for the free trial and subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited for the cheaper price. If you’re a student, you can also receive a free six-month trial of Amazon Prime , as well as an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for just 99 cents per month.

Amazon’s Echo Dot and Amazon Music Unlimited deal is available on Amazon.com .

Comments / 0

BGR.com

Roku users get a new streaming channel for free starting today

Spanish-language content is a huge driver of global streaming activity at the moment. People spend tens of millions of hours each week, for example, bingeing Spanish TV shows on Netflix, according to the streamer’s latest global Top 10 list. Meanwhile, a new Spanish streaming service has also just launched this week. And it’s available to enjoy in the US by anyone who owns a Roku TV.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

Get this 70-inch TV for only $550 at Best Buy today

If you’ve never owned a big-screen 4K TV before, you’re missing out. These huge, high-definition displays can bring the cinematic experience to your home with an incredible level of detail and scale that makes your movie-viewing experience truly special. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you about one of the best 70-inch TV deals we found at Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Android TV for just $550, which is a $280 discount on the regular price of $830. That’s easily one of the best TV deals you can get. Keep reading to discover what makes this TV truly special.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Almost All of Amazon's Fire Tablets Are on Sale With Prices Starting at $35

We used to think that the world was small, but now we can use technology and the internet to make it even bigger. Today, kids can learn almost anything with a tablet, from languages to useful skills using games, kid-friendly programming and music. It can even keep them busy when you need a break too. And of course, there are tablets available for adults too. Today, Amazon is having a deal where you can get up to 50% off kids' Fire Tablets and Fire tablets starting at $35.
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The One iCloud Setting You Should Turn Off ASAP Because It Takes Up So Much Storage

If you’ve got iPhone storage problems, the culprit may just be an app or two (or 10) that is causing your device to be slower and less efficient than usual. The solution often lies in adjusting or disabling certain apps — but where do you start? The answer may just be with your iCloud settings. According to Tech Expert Ellie Walters, CEO of FindPeopleFaster, this is the one iCloud setting you should turn off ASAP because it takes up so much storage.
CELL PHONES
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

