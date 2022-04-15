ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Extinctus' no more! Lost South American wildflower is rediscovered in the cloud forests of the Andes after four decades

By Sam Tonkin For Mailonline
 2 days ago

A South American wildflower that was thought to be extinct has been rediscovered in the foothills of the Andes mountains.

It was first found nearly 40 years ago in an Ecuadorian forest but was only described by scientists in 2000.

They gave the orange wildflower the scientific name 'extinctus' because the forest it was found in had been largely destroyed, leading them to suspect the tropical plant had already died out.

However, researchers at Chicago's Field Museum have now confirmed the first sighting of Gasteranthus extinctus in four decades.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kcv8W_0fAMfxYS00
Discovery: A South American wildflower that was thought to be extinct has been rediscovered in the foothills of the Andes mountains. Gasteranthus extinctus is pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtYv9_0fAMfxYS00
The tropical plant was first found nearly 40 years ago in an Ecuadorian forest but was only described by scientists in 2000

'Extinctus was given its striking name in light of the extensive deforestation in western Ecuador,' said Dawson White, a postdoctoral researcher at Chicago's Field Museum and co-lead author of the paper.

'But if you claim something's gone, then no one is really going to go out and look for it anymore.

'There are still a lot of important species that are still out there, even though overall, we're in this age of extinction.'

The rediscovered plant is a small forest floor-dweller with flamboyant neon-orange flowers.

Its genus name, Gasteranthus, is Greek for 'belly flower', because the plants have a big pouch on their underside with a little opening top where pollinators can enter and exit.

G. extinctus is found in the foothills of the Andes mountains, where the land flattens to a plane that was once covered in cloud forest.

The region, called the Centinela Ridge, is notorious among biologists for being home to a unique set of plants that vanished when its forests were almost completely destroyed in the 1980s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAW4e_0fAMfxYS00
Scientists gave the orange wildflower the scientific name 'extinctus' because the forest it was found in had been largely destroyed, leading them to suspect that the plant had died out

The late biologist E. O. Wilson even named the phenomenon of organisms instantly going extinct when their small habitat is destroyed 'Centinelan extinction'.

The story of Centinela was also an alarm to draw attention to the fact that over 97 per cent of the forests in the western half of Ecuador have been felled and converted to farmland.

What remains is a fine mosaic of tiny islands of forest within a sea of bananas and a handful of other crops.

Lead author Nigel Pitman, of the Chicago Field Museum, said: 'Centinela is a mythical place for tropical botanists.

'But because it was described by the top people in the field, no one really double-checked the science.

'No one went back to confirm that the forest was gone and those things were extinct.'

But around the time that Gasteranthus extinctus was first described in 2000, scientists were already showing that some victims of Centinelan extinction weren't really extinct.

Since 2009, a number of scientists have mounted expeditions to look for G. extinctus, but they were all unsuccessful.

When White and Pitman received funding from the Field Museum's Women's Board to visit the Centinela Ridge, however, they and their team had a chance to check for themselves.

Starting in the summer of 2021, they began combing through satellite images trying to identify primary rainforest that was still intact.

They found a few contenders and assembled a team of ten botanists from six different institutions in Ecuador, the US, and France, before arriving at Centinela in November last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkND9_0fAMfxYS00
However, researchers at Chicago's Field Museum have now confirmed the first sighting of Gasteranthus extinctus in four decades
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fdMOa_0fAMfxYS00
Researchers from Chicago's Field Museum made the trip to Centinela in November last year

'It was my first time planning an expedition where we weren't sure we'd even enter a forest,' said Pitman.

'But as soon as we got on the ground we found remnants of intact cloud forest, and we spotted G. extinctus on the first day, within the first couple hours of searching.

'We didn't have a photo to compare it to, we only had images of dried herbarium specimens, a line drawing, and a written description, but we were pretty sure that we'd found it based on its poky little hairs and showy "pot-bellied" flowers.'

The researchers took photos and collected some fallen flowers, not wanting to harm the plants if they were the only ones remaining on Earth.

They sent the photos to taxonomic expert John Clark, who confirmed that the flowers were the not-so-extinct G. extinctus.

While the flower remains highly endangered, the expedition found plenty of reasons for hope, the researchers say.

'We walked into Centinela thinking it was going to break our heart, and instead we ended up falling in love,' said Pitman.

'Finding G. extinctus was great, but what we're even more excited about is finding some spectacular forest in a place where scientists had feared everything was gone.'

The team is now working with Ecuadorian conservationists to protect some of the remaining areas of forest where G. extinctus and other spectacular Centinelan flora lives on.

'Rediscovering this flower shows that it's not too late to turn around even the worst-case biodiversity scenarios, and it shows that there’s value in conserving even the smallest, most degraded areas,' said White.

'It's an important piece of evidence that it's not too late to be exploring and inventorying plants and animals in the heavily degraded forests of western Ecuador.

'New species are still being found, and we can still save many things that are on the brink of extinction.'

The discovery has been described in the journal PhytoKeys.

