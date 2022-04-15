ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

3 Ways I Use Grocery Store Apps to Save Money

By Natasha Gabrielle
Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your grocery store spending feels out of control, it may be time to start using grocery apps to save money. Grocery prices are higher across the country thanks to inflation. Find out how grocery store apps may help you lower your grocery bill and even compare prices between...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lite Rock 96.9

6 Ways to Save Money on Healthy Food

Just like everything else these days, the price of food is skyrocketing. That can make it more challenging to eat healthily. It is no secret that healthier food tends to be more expensive than processed or junk foods, but don't let that steer you away from eating cleaner. There are ways to save money and stay on budget while still eating healthy, and maintaining a nutritious lifestyle. Of all the things we can choose to give up during this tough economy, our health should not be one of them. In fact, it is more important than ever. We’ve got six ways to save money on healthy food at ….
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Grocery Shopping#Coupon#Apps#Smart Phone#Ways I Use Grocery Store#Save Money
BGR.com

Costco is making a major change starting next week

Costco has an incredibly loyal fan base thanks to the membership-only retail chain’s abundance of sales and discounted items — in other words, because of the tremendous value to be found herein. There are blogs and websites, for example, dedicated solely to the chain and the comings and goings within its product assortment. Social media accounts also tout the deals that shoppers can pounce on. Sometimes, the chain also makes other important changes worth knowing about. And one of those that we want to tell you about today relates to Costco’s hours of operation.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Rebounding consumerism is forcing retailers to restore their pre-pandemic levels of accessible inventory. There's a tier of mid-sized companies that aren't investable except through certain sorts of funds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How to delete your Cash App account

Peer-to-peer payment app Cash App is almost as popular as Venmo for transferring money to friends and family, with 44 million users in 2021. Recently, however, the app hit headlines for all the wrong reasons, when a former employee downloaded investing reports containing sensitive customer information. Although the security breach,...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Play users need to watch out for this password-stealing Android app

Malicious actors have created an Android app which carried with it a password stealer, and possibly - an identity and biometrics stealer, as "added value". Discovered by researchers at security firm Praedo, the “Craftsart Cartoon Photo Tools” promised to “cartoonify” a photo, but inorder to do so, users needed to log into their Facebook account.
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. There are a few big milestones when saving...
PERSONAL FINANCE
makeuseof.com

How to Use Facebook's New Messenger Shortcuts

Have you ever muted a group chat to avoid getting distracted by notifications, only to find out later on that you missed an important message? If you've not experienced this before, chances are good that you would have experienced it soon. But that no longer has to be the case....
INTERNET
Reader's Digest

The Best Gas Apps to Save You Money at the Pump

With world events catapulting fuel prices to new highs, saving money on gas can feel like an extreme sport. While Costco is known to offer the lowest prices on gas in most states, it’s not always the most convenient option. That’s where the best gas apps come in. They can locate cheap gas near you, offer rewards and cash back, help you plan the best routes, and so much more, saving you both money and time.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy