ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Believe It or DON’T

By WJBD Staff
southernillinoisnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this day in 1865, President Abrham Lincoln was assassinated in Ford’s Theater by John...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

How 'F for Fake' Became the Perfect Orson Welles Swan Song

The very first Orson Welles movie, Citizen Kane, begins with death. Charles Foster Kane murmurs that iconic word “Rosebud” before passing away. The plot of the entire film is then spurred on by one reporter scrambling to figure out the truth behind this man’s final word. In the process, Citizen Kane offers up various people’s anecdotes about Kane’s life, which turns out to be one full of duplicity but also nuance. There was a lot more going on with this wealthy many than anyone could’ve imagined, for better and for worse.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Room 203 Based on a True Story? Where Was It Filmed?

Directed by Ben Jagger, ‘Room 203’ is a unique horror-thriller film that manages to make something new out of its age-old tropes. The story follows lifelong friends Izzy and Kim, who find cheap accommodation in the city of Quincy. While Kim dreams of becoming a journalist, Izzy aspires to be an actor. Meanwhile, their stay in the city spirals out of control thanks to a hole in their otherwise vintage and enchanting apartment. The story deals with mythical creatures and familial legends, all tied to the titular room. You must wonder if the story is steeped in an actual case of haunting. Also, where was the movie filmed? Let us embark upon a thorough investigation.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Godfather: 7 Scenes That Absolutely Make The 4K Worth It

Growing up, my dad introduced my brothers and me to things he held closest to his heart: family, faith, sports, and The Godfather. For years, we would sit around the living room TV and watch his worn out collection of old VHS tapes on a VCR that would cause the picture to get fuzzier with each passing scene. This meant that the movie would usually be unwatchable by the time Michael Corleone pulled the trigger on Sollozzo and McCluskey in that dimly lit Italian restaurant.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy