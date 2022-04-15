ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State reaches $2 million settlement with additional Strauss survivors

By Joe Clark
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State University has announced it has reached two settlements with dozens of additional survivors in cases involving former physician Dr. Richard Strauss .

The school released Friday that it and 57 additional survivors had settled on agreements totaling $1.995 million.

The school says it and 289 survivors have agreed to a total of $59.79 million in resolutions.

“Our deepest gratitude goes to the survivors of Strauss’ abuse for their courage in coming forward,” said Ohio State President Kristina M. Johnson. “They brought this terrible abuse to light, and the university is committed to continuing to work toward restorative justice.”

With these latest two agreements, an anticipated 57 survivors from seven lawsuits, have settled for $35,000 on average. The schools states no taxpayer, tuition or restricted donor funds have been utilized for the settlements.

Strauss , who died by suicide in 2005, has been accused of sexually abusing hundreds of OSU students during the 1980s and ’90s when he worked as a physician at the student health center and as a team doctor for wrestling and other sports.

