Indianapolis, IN

Judge orders IMPD officer to probation, writing in journal in obstruction of justice sentencing connected to teen’s suicide

By Izzy Karpinski
WNCT
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County judge has sentenced an IMPD officer to one year of probation that includes keeping a weekly journal.

On April 12, officer Francisco Olmos entered a plea agreement to an obstruction of justice count in connection to the 2015 suicide of an 18-year-old female .

As part of the agreement, Olmos was ordered to one year of probation. He must complete 240 hours of community service, keep a weekly journal to be filed confidentially with the court, and pay $475 in court fees.

Court documents show Olmos deleted text messages between himself and a teenage girl after her body was discovered in her bedroom on November 2, 2015.

Olmos, who was a 10-year IMPD veteran at the time, met the teen through IMPD’s Explorers program. According to the department, “the IMPD Explorer program was established in 1970 to give youth an opportunity to explore careers in law enforcement.”

Olmos said the teen had been on around 15 ride-alongs with him during her time in the program. They would also exercise together weekly at Fort Harrison State Park, according to a probable cause affidavit from 2017.

The two would also text, Snapchat, and talk on the phone “almost every day” — including the day she died.

In 2015, Olmos showed up at the teen’s house on Nov. 2 when she didn’t answer her phone after he called and texted her several times. He said during their last phone call she told him that she couldn’t talk to him anymore and that it wasn’t his fault.

After the body was found, Olmos asked the girl’s father to use her phone to call Daniel Bullman, another IMPD officer. While using the phone, Olmos accessed apps and deleted messages. Those messages were later recovered by forensic analysts.

They found 300 phone calls between the teen and Olmos from Sept. 19, 2015 through Nov. 2, 2015. They exchanged 177 messages between Oct. 21, 2015 and Nov. 2, 2015. Twenty-two phone calls were made the day she died.

Some of the messages that were sent on Nov. 2, 2015 from Olmos that were deleted include:

  • 12:57 p.m. : “How can you ignore me like I’m just one of them. You can do this to me. Please please”
  • 1:10 p.m.: “You are gonna make me look so stupid in front of your family. I’m going to knock on your door.”
  • 3:47 p.m.: “I dOn’t know what the point of ignoring me is. You make me feel like this is really all my fault. I’m
    going to stop by your house at 439-5. I need to talk to you it’s urgent.”

Olmos was charged in 2017 for obstruction of justice and computer trespass. He was also suspended without pay. According to the Indianapolis Star , Olmos has been suspended without pay since 2017. The IMPD chief at the time, Bryan Roach, recommended his termination.

The IMPD Civilian Police Merit Board will decide upon a recommendation to terminate Olmos.

