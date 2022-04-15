Winds will have us hopping this holiday weekend
Beautiful skies for Good Friday with lighter southwest winds today, but the stronger gusty winds return to start off our holiday weekend tomorrow. Wind Advisories have been issued for all of southern Nevada Saturday. Sherry's most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has the details and the warmer temps as we hop into Easter Sunday and the following week.
