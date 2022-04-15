ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sangamon County, IL

2 correctional officers under investigation

 2 days ago

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct.

State’s Attorney: Former correctional officer charged with sexual misconduct

According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week.

Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation and the other officer has been terminated.

Details will be published when they become available.

