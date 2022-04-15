ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Miss Ukraine International reflects on war while living in Palm Beach County

By Ashleigh Walters
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17oYky_0fAMaJwD00

Miss Ukraine International Elena Dunder came to Palm Beach County to work and raise money for her charity. Now, she can’t return to family and the country she loves as Ukraine is being attacked by Russian forces.

Dunder works in the glamorous fields of fashion, modeling and television, but right now her heart is heavy with concern for her family and friends back home.

“It’s been horrific to be honest,” she said.

If you ask, Dunder knows the exact number of days and hours it’s been since the Russian attacks began.

“This is a very bright example of barbarism, of unreasonable cruelty and aggression,” she said.

Dunder arrived in West Palm Beach in the fall of 2021 to work and raise money for her charity, “The Soul’s Beauty.” It had focused entirely on children struggling with disease and displacement. Now, she wants to extend help to all Ukranians who are without bare basics, and are racing to safety. She is planning a fundraiser that is likely to be held in May 2022.

She was raised in Odessa, Ukraine, which cradles the coastline of the Black Sea. It’s a major seaport, transportation hub, and now a Russian target.

“Very, very hard and stressful time even for me to realize I have no more home, I have no more place to go to,” she explained.

The Russian siege has crept across the country for weeks, now bearing down on her home city.

“A couple of days ago, I got a call from my family that the bombs, that they heard the sound of bombs in Odessa,” she said.

Almost every day, Dunder uses FaceTime to connect with her parents, grandmother, aunts, uncles and cousins. She’s concerned the communication could be disconnected at some point. At this time, her family refuses to leave their home.

“They will just get the weapons and stay and protect their houses, everything they’ve been working for their whole life, they don’t want to leave it for somebody to rope, to steal and to destroy, they want to protect it,” she said.

Dunder says her best focus for now will be on charity, and standing more proudly in her title as Miss Ukraine International than ever before.

“Ukrainians are shoulder to shoulder like never before, we have never been as united as we are right now,” she said.

To learn more about Dunder’s charity, click here.

To learn other ways to help the people of Ukraine, click here.

Comments / 3

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

No Spring Break In Palm Beach County, Cops Issue Nearly 700 Tickets

Police Focused On Stopping Crime, Speeding, Spring Break Annoyance Before It Starts. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is adamant about not letting the horror scenes from Miami Beach play out in PBC. As Miami Beach institutes a “State […] The article No Spring Break In Palm Beach County, Cops Issue Nearly 700 Tickets appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

2 dead in Palm Beach County helicopter crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two men died when their helicopter crashed in rough terrain near Lake Okeechobee, officials said Saturday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Preiser, 71, and Thomas Stout, 65, both of Delray Beach, died when their helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in the J.W. Corbett Wildlife Management Area. The wreckage took more than four hours to locate.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
Local
Florida Government
The US Sun

Ridiculous moment ‘Russian soldiers are ABANDONED by comrades who speed off in Z truck in chaotic retreat from Ukraine’

THIS is the bizarre moment Russian soldiers appear to be abandoned by their comrades who speed off in a "Z" marked truck in a chaotic retreat from Ukraine. Drone footage shows the military vehicle steaming up a snowy hill as two frantic soldiers chase behind on foot amid reports Vladimir Putin's despairing troops are giving up in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Ukraine#On War#Ukraine International#Russian#Ukranians
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden warns food shortages will hit US: ‘Its going to be real’

Following a speech at the NATO headquarters in Belgium on Thursday, President Joe Biden warned of impending global food shortages caused by sanctions imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “With regard to food shortage, yes, we did talk about food shortages. And — and it’s going to be...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Place in America to Own a Beach House

The price of residential real estate has skyrocketed in the past two years. No single reason accounts for this, but several have contributed. Some have sought to find investment properties on the water. According to a recent report, the best place in America to own a beach home is Gulf Shores, Alabama, which is on […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy