Western thriller 'Outer Range' hits streaming. Here's the trailer

Midland Reporter-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHIlG_0fAMaHAl00
"Outer Range" debuted on April 15. (Richard Foreman Jr. SMPSP/Richard Foreman/Amazon Prime Video)

Hold onto your horses, because "Outer Range," a modern age western with a mystery thriller twist, debuted on April 15 on Amazon Prime . The new series is what TV Insider called a "trippy" western with Twin Peaks–ish surrealism.

The new series stars Josh Brolin and Lili Taylor as Wyoming ranchers Royal and Cecilia Abbott. As detailed in the Amazon Prime teaser, the plot of the story thickens when the Abbotts are visited by a wayfarer (played by Imogen Poots as Autumn) with ties to the land as a series of supernatural events occur.

"Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown," the teaser adds.

The new show follows a recent trend of other western-stylized series, including "Yellowstone" and "The Power of the Dog" as well as Netflix originals "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" and "The Harder they Fall."

"Outer Range" will consist of eight episodes. The first two episodes are available for streaming as of early Friday morning with two new episodes premiering each week.

Midland Reporter-Telegram

Midland, TX
ABOUT

MRT covers news, entertainment, and business content --with a special emphasis on oil and energy.

 https://www.mrt.com/

