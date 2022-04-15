Boogie nights: A disco-inspired roller rink opens at Rock Center today

Midtown is swapping out its blades for wheels this weekend as the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink temporarily transforms into a roller disco for the first time in 80 years.

The last time you could rollerskate at the iconic Lower Plaza in front of 30 Rock was back in 1940. But this time the vibes are solidly disco.

Beginning today and continuing through Oct., skaters of all skill levels are invited to roll on down to The Rink at Rockefeller Plaza seven days a week, and til midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Free day lockers are available (bags are not permitted on the rink) and tickets for one-hour skate sessions cost $20 for adults who bring their own skates and $30 who need to rent. (Tickets for children under $15 with skates cost $12 or $22 for those without.)

The seasonal skate spot, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, will offer not just a space to glide but also has a host of live music performances and DJs lined up to perform at the open-air venue, which is styled in the vein of its beloved if short-lived namesake.

The original Flipper's had a gold dome, operated from 1979 to 1981 in Los Angeles.

The original Flipper’s had a gold dome, operated from 1979 to 1981 in Los Angeles and “was Studio 54 on wheels” according to “Charlie’s Angels” actress Jaclyn Smith.

“Our original rink was the stuff of Los Angeles legend. For three glittering years an entire generation of eccentrics, outsiders, punk rockers and disco queens came together to experience a unique kind of freedom on roller skates,” Flippers’ website says . “Cut to 2022 — The legendary roller rink is back, opening our doors at Rockefeller Center.”

Liberty Ross, the model daughter of Flipper’s founder Ian “Flipper” Ross, leaned heavily on ‘70s nostalgia in designing her new homage to her father’s venue.

“Nothing is like getting on the rink at such an iconic and special place like Rockefeller Center, letting the wind blow through your hair, and feeling truly free. It’s a relief to put down your phone these days and be present, which is how we came up with our mantra, ‘less scroll, more roll,'” Liberty told The Post.

“A year ago this place was a ghost town,” she added to Vogue , speaking of the landmark plaza during the pandemic. “It feels amazing to bring this joy to the city.”

The Rink is located at Rockefeller Plaza between 50th and 49th streets. In Manhattan. It is open Monday-Wednesday 10 A.M. to 10 P.M., Thursday-Friday 10 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 8 A.M. to midnight and Sundays 8 A.M. to 10 P.M.