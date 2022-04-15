ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Boogie nights: A disco-inspired roller rink opens at Rock Center today

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoMxE_0fAMaBsP00

Midtown is swapping out its blades for wheels this weekend as the Rockefeller Center ice skating rink temporarily transforms into a roller disco for the first time in 80 years.

The last time you could rollerskate at the iconic Lower Plaza in front of 30 Rock was back in 1940. But this time the vibes are solidly disco.

Beginning today and continuing through Oct., skaters of all skill levels are invited to roll on down to The Rink at Rockefeller Plaza seven days a week, and til midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Free day lockers are available (bags are not permitted on the rink) and tickets for one-hour skate sessions cost $20 for adults who bring their own skates and $30 who need to rent. (Tickets for children under $15 with skates cost $12 or $22 for those without.)

The seasonal skate spot, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, will offer not just a space to glide but also has a host of live music performances and DJs lined up to perform at the open-air venue, which is styled in the vein of its beloved if short-lived namesake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ibIL_0fAMaBsP00 The retro rink features booty-shaking tunes.Stephen Yang for NY Post https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Veo01_0fAMaBsP00
New Yorkers headed to Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, the new Rink at Rockefeller Plaza, which opened Friday.Stephen Yang for NY Post https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CRuUC_0fAMaBsP00 The open-air venue is styled after LA’s original gold-domed Flipper’s, a celebrity magnet from 1979 to 1981 that attracted the likes of Elton John, Cher and Prince.Stephen Yang for NY Post https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPEdi_0fAMaBsP00
Roller skater Najete Kada Gravier shows off her moves.Stephen Yang for NY Post https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpO9E_0fAMaBsP00 The rink offers throwback blue suede rollerskates with red wheels for rent.Stephen Yang for NY Post https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07A1PD_0fAMaBsP00
It is the first time since 1940 that people could skate at The Rink at Rockefeller Plaza, which is usually a venue for for ice skating.Stephen Yang for NY Post Previous 1 of 3 Next https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H76eX_0fAMaBsP00 Skate rentals are available for $10, although customers are welcome to bring their own. Albert Vecerka / Esto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BcDZV_0fAMaBsP00
Inside the Skate House at Flipper's new Manhattan iteration. Albert Vecerka / Esto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SK34d_0fAMaBsP00 The trained seal Sharkey makes a cameo in 1940, the last year Rockefeller Center transformed its plaza into a rollerskating venue. Courtesy Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace

The original Flipper’s had a gold dome, operated from 1979 to 1981 in Los Angeles and “was Studio 54 on wheels” according to “Charlie’s Angels” actress Jaclyn Smith.

“Our original rink was the stuff of Los Angeles legend. For three glittering years an entire generation of eccentrics, outsiders, punk rockers and disco queens came together to experience a unique kind of freedom on roller skates,” Flippers’ website says . “Cut to 2022 — The legendary roller rink is back, opening our doors at Rockefeller Center.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QUZtJ_0fAMaBsP00 JFK Airport’s TWA Hotel ‘Runway’ roller skating rink is a retro revelation

Liberty Ross, the model daughter of Flipper’s founder Ian “Flipper” Ross, leaned heavily on ‘70s nostalgia in designing her new homage to her father’s venue.

“Nothing is like getting on the rink at such an iconic and special place like Rockefeller Center, letting the wind blow through your hair, and feeling truly free. It’s a relief to put down your phone these days and be present, which is how we came up with our mantra, ‘less scroll, more roll,'” Liberty told The Post.

“A year ago this place was a ghost town,” she added to Vogue , speaking of the landmark plaza during the pandemic. “It feels amazing to bring this joy to the city.”

The Rink is located at Rockefeller Plaza between 50th and 49th streets. In Manhattan. It is open Monday-Wednesday 10 A.M. to 10 P.M., Thursday-Friday 10 a.m. to midnight, Saturday 8 A.M. to midnight and Sundays 8 A.M. to 10 P.M.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of “Purple Rain” by Prince

You know a song is big when it inspires an entire movie. And that’s just one bit of the story when it comes to the all-time classic “Purple Rain.”. The song, which was written by Prince and his group, the Revolution, is the title track to the 1984 film of the same name. It is the final song on the movie’s soundtrack, culminating in what is, essentially, a greatest hits album for the artist. The power ballad helped cement Prince as the Man in Purple, too. And it combines elements of rock, R&B, and gospel music.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manhattan, NY
Rolling Stone

Father John Misty Captures the Dazzling Night Life in ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Hours before he plays two intimate shows at Rockefeller Center in New York City, Father John Misty has released a new video for “Kiss Me (I Loved You).” The track is off Josh Tillman’s new album Chloë and the Next 20th Century, released last week. Directed by David Raboy, the video features actors Annie Hamilton and Alexander Zuccaro basking in night life at a bar, complete with rowdy customers and lots of beer. “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” follows the videos for “The Next 20th Century,” “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” “Q4,” and “Funny Girl,” the latter a Rolling Stone...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
geekspin.co

TWA Hotel is reopening its outdoor roller-skating rink at JFK

A roller-skating rink outside the TWA Hotel at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City will reopen next month. TWA Hotel has recently announced that its Roll-A-Rama at the Runway Rink will open once again, starting April 15th through November 1st. TWA Hotel’s Roll-A-Rama at the Runway...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NME

Listen to Bauhaus’ first new song in 14 years, ‘Drink The New Wine’

Goth rock pioneers Bauhaus have shared their first new song in almost a decade and a half, ‘Drink The New Wine’. The band recorded the new single during lockdown by sharing audio files without hearing what their bandmates had recorded, utilising the Surrealist “exquisite corpse” method to compose the song.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Rink#Rockefeller Center#Roller Skating#La#Ny Post Roller
American Songwriter

Brian May Pays Tribute to Buddy Holly with Cover of “Maybe Baby”

Brian May released a tribute to the late rocker Buddy Holly, who died 63 years ago, with a cover of his 1957 hit “Maybe Baby.”. May’s rendition of “Maybe Baby” is one of the bonus tracks on the deluxe reissue of his second solo album Another World out April 22, which includes the remastered album, along with a collection of rarities, live tracks, remixes, and covers like “Maybe Baby,” a song May first heard when he was 10 years old, and one he said had a profound effect on him and his development as a musician.
MUSIC
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
New York Post

Brooch from Titanic with Jack and Rose-like love story up for auction

It’s a love story that lasted over a century. Titanic survivor Roberta Maioni was just 20 years old when she found romance with a young gentleman steward aboard the ill-fated voyage. The first-class passenger fell in love with an unnamed crew member, who gifted her a white brooch the...
MUSIC
Vogue

Inside Florence Welch’s Intimate London Dinner Party To Celebrate Her New Music

The faded grandeur of Sessions Arts Club was the perfect backdrop for an intimate performance from Florence Welch, who treated a small crowd that included friends Harris Reed, Sinéad Burke and Jeremy O. Harris to live renditions of tracks from Dance Fever on Friday night. “It’s much more terrifying performing for people you actually know,” the singer joked, waving enthusiastically at the artist Faye Wei Wei before launching into an exquisite rendition of her new single, “King”.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
Person
Jaclyn Smith
Person
Liberty Ross
The Whale 99.1 FM

Early Rock Record Producer Art Rupe Dead at 104

Art Rupe, the founder of Speciality Records who helped pioneer R&B and early rock music with artists like Little Richard, Sam Cooke and Lloyd Price, died on Friday at the age of 104. The Arthur N. Rupe Foundation announced the news in a statement. No immediate cause of death was...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Rob Roth Unleashes A ‘Futuristic Vibe’ In The Video For His Electric Breakup Bop ‘Breathe Into My Heart’

While basking in the glow of countless neon lights, Rob Roth ponders how he got to this space alone at the start of his new music video. With a guitar in hand, he strums a few chords and sings a few lines — “Walkin’ in my past / See the concrete blockin’ every path / Over and over again / Been runnin’ through the haze” – until the beat drops. With a flash of light (note: strobe warning), the pop-EDM singer’s song elevates as “Breathe Into My Heart” takes Rob on a futuristic tour through his mind. The video, premiering here on HollywoodLife, is minimalistic in execution but max in thought and concept.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
MUSIC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy