ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, NY

Levittown Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Vegetarian Restaurant

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BF76G_0fAMZpdE00
Sweet potato black bean quinoa burger from Green Street Eatery Photo Credit: Green Street Eatery

In its first year in business, a popular eatery was voted the best vegetarian restaurant on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Green Street Eatery was voted the best vegetarian restaurant on Long Island in 2022, according to the website.

The restaurant, located at 7 Emerson Ave. in Levittown, opened in 2021 after the owners saw success from their Green Street food truck, which was also voted the best food truck on Long Island this year.

The restaurant offers vegan and gluten-free cuisine with a variety of smoothies, sandwiches, bowls, and more.

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Levittown, NY
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Vegan#Food Truck#Food Drink#Bethpage Best Of
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Two Nabbed For Cocaine Possession In Westbury

Two people have been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia following a warrant search on Long Island. The arrests took place around 7 p.m., Friday, April 8 in Westbury. Following an investigation, narcotics/vice squad detectives searched a home at 9 Clover Lane and recovered quantities of cocaine...
WESTBURY, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Kings Park Man Found Dead

A missing Long Island man has been found dead, authorities have announced. Trevor Verga, age 45, of Kings Park, last spoke to a family member on the phone at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, March 20, according to Suffolk County Police. He was reported missing by a family member at approximately 2:15 p.m. that date.
KINGS PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
252K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy