Levittown Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Sweet potato black bean quinoa burger from Green Street Eatery Photo Credit: Green Street Eatery

In its first year in business, a popular eatery was voted the best vegetarian restaurant on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Green Street Eatery was voted the best vegetarian restaurant on Long Island in 2022, according to the website.

The restaurant, located at 7 Emerson Ave. in Levittown, opened in 2021 after the owners saw success from their Green Street food truck, which was also voted the best food truck on Long Island this year.

The restaurant offers vegan and gluten-free cuisine with a variety of smoothies, sandwiches, bowls, and more.

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

