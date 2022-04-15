NAIL TRIM CLINIC AT ANIMAL ACTION LEAGUE TOMORROW

We need your help to locate one of our cats who’s missing. Yesterday, while participating in the SPCA Walk for Animals around Lake Mirror, one of our new kitties escaped while being shown to a potential adopter. The cat became nervous, got loose, and took off running into Hollis Gardens. He was last seen hiding behind a cluster of bamboo trees but then disappeared. We searched for about two hours but weren’t able to find him. Last night after the gardens closed and the area quieted down, we set traps along the fence line for several hours and canvassed the surrounding neighborhood but had no luck.
Comments / 0