Portsmouth, NH

Prescott Park Arts Festival announces 3 more concerts: Here's who is playing

By Special to Seacoastonline
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 2 days ago
PORTSMOUTH - The Prescott Park Arts Festival has announced three more concerts in its summer concert series.

The Brothers Comatose will perform in Prescott Park on Wednesday, July 6 at 7 p.m. This five-piece string band forges its own path with raucous West Coast renderings of traditional bluegrass, country and rock ‘n’ roll music.

Sierra Hull and Kitchen Dwellers will perform on Wednesday, July 27 at 7 p.m.

Hull, a mandolin and bluegrass virtuoso made her Grand Ole Opry debut at age 10 and was the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship to Berklee College of Music.

The Montana quartet Kitchen Dwellers twists bluegrass, folk, and rock through a kaleidoscope of homegrown stories, rich mythology, American West wanderlust, and psychedelic hues.

Shovels & Rope will perform on Monday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. This folk duo out of Charleston, South Carolina, is husband and wife team Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst. Together their blend of rock, country, punk and folk exudes raw beauty, honesty, grit and passion.

Blanket and table reservations for these concerts are open to season passholders now and open to the general public on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 a.m. Admission to each concert is a suggested donation of $10 per person. This donation is entirely optional and no one is ever turned away, the festival said in a press release. Instead of giving at the gate, attendees can also make an online general admission donation prior to coming to the park. Reservations are available at prescottpark.org.

The festival announced four concerts last week: Josh Ritter, June 16; The Dip with Lady Wray, June 22; Deer Tick, July 21; and Miko Marks and Dwayne Haggins, Aug. 10.

The festival said it will continue to announce several concerts each week as the concert series approaches.

