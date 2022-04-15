ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for St. Tammany, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-17 15:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington ENHANCED THREAT FOR THE SPREAD OF WILDFIRES THIS AFTERNOON Minimum relative humidity values will drop to between 15 and 25 percent across portions of the West Virginia Panhandle and much of north central Maryland and western Maryland, while south winds will gust frequently between 15 and 25 mph. The strongest winds will coincide with the lowest relative humidity during the mid to late afternoon hours. Fuel moisture will dry out during this time. The combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity, and gusty winds will enhance the threat for the spread of wildfires. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged during this time. Please refer to your local burn permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression is readily available.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Iberville, Northwest St. Tammany, Southeast St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Iberville; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly especially for underpasses and low areas. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Chalmette, Timberlane, Harvey, Belle Chasse, East New Orleans, Marrero, Metairie, Jefferson, Gretna, Westwego, Arabi, Terrytown, Woodmere, Estelle and Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 231 and 251. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 15:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Amite County in southern Mississippi Western Pike County in southern Mississippi Southeastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 306 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mccomb, Liberty, Kentwood, Centreville, Gloster, Norwood, Gillsberg, Felps, Easleyville, Smithdale and Crosby. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: St. Tammany A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISH...NORTHWESTERN HANCOCK AND SOUTH CENTRAL PEARL RIVER COUNTIES At 813 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Pearl River, or near Slidell, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Stennis Space Center around 825 PM CDT. Picayune around 835 PM CDT. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 265 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 12 between mile markers 83 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 10. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:39:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan on areas of poor visibilities to create difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast, especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 50 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 19:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-16 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until 6 AM Saturday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-21 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo; Sumter The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo, Sumter and Hale Counties. .Flooding is expected on the Tombigbee River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Monday afternoon, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River At Demopolis Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon to late Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 68.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands in the area occurs and cattle should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 63.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to a crest of 70.0 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 68.0 feet.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-16 23:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total valley snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches. Total mountain snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Localized snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will cause rapid accumulations in parts of Shoshone county this evening. Motorists can expect winter driving conditions in areas of rapid accumulation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wet snow clinging to trees may produce scattered tree damage and isolated power outages.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Cape May and Atlantic Coastal Cape May. In Delaware, Kent, Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/11 AM 5.5 -0.2 0.8 None 19/12 AM 7.9 2.2 2.1 Moderate 19/12 PM 4.9 -0.8 0.4 None 20/12 AM 5.5 -0.2 -0.2 None 20/01 PM 4.2 -1.5 -0.1 None 21/01 AM 5.8 0.1 0.2 None Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/11 AM 4.9 0.2 0.6 None 18/11 PM 7.4 2.8 2.0 Moderate 19/11 AM 4.3 -0.4 0.2 None 20/12 AM 4.8 0.2 -0.5 None 20/12 PM 3.5 -1.2 -0.4 None 21/01 AM 5.0 0.3 -0.2 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/10 AM 4.2 0.2 0.2 None 18/11 PM 6.5 2.5 1.8 Moderate 19/11 AM 3.9 -0.1 0.1 None 19/11 PM 4.1 0.1 -0.8 None 20/11 AM 2.9 -1.1 -0.7 None 21/12 AM 4.1 0.1 -0.6 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/10 AM 5.3 0.2 0.6 None 18/10 PM 7.6 2.5 1.8 Moderate 19/11 AM 4.7 -0.4 0.2 None 19/11 PM 5.2 0.1 -0.5 None 20/11 AM 3.7 -1.4 -0.5 None 21/12 AM 5.2 0.1 -0.3 None
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Dallas, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark; Dallas; Ouachita The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas Southwestern Dallas County in southwestern Arkansas Northwestern Ouachita County in southwestern Arkansas * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1203 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hollywood to near Prescott to 8 miles south of Hope, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Camden... Gurdon Sparkman... Chidester Okolona... Whelen Springs Beirne... Poison Springs State Park Richwoods... White Oak Lake State Park Burtsell... Curtis Ouachita... Reader Vaden... Troy Tates Bluff... Pine Grove Dalark... Bragg City This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 53 and 66. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Salem by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Salem COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Salem. In Delaware, New Castle. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 3 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Reedy Point MLLW Categories - Minor 7.2 ft, Moderate 8.2 ft, Major 9.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/01 PM 6.5 0.7 0.8 None 19/01 AM 8.1 2.3 1.6 Minor 19/02 PM 5.6 -0.2 0.1 None 20/02 AM 5.9 0.1 -0.6 None 20/03 PM 5.0 -0.8 -0.3 None
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bon Homme, Clay, Douglas, Hutchinson, Lincoln, Turner, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bon Homme; Clay; Douglas; Hutchinson; Lincoln; Turner; Union; Yankton RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY UNTIL 9 PM CDT FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA NORTHWEST IOWA AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa...Sioux...O`Brien...Clay...Plymouth Cherokee...Buena Vista...Woodbury...Ida. In Nebraska Dixon... Dakota. In South Dakota...Douglas...Hutchinson Turner... Lincoln...Bon Homme...Yankton...Clay...Union. * WIND...West winds with gusts of 45 to 50 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BON HOMME COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding may occur again with the Wednesday morning high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/04 PM 6.9 0.2 0.6 None 19/04 AM 8.7 2.0 1.4 Minor 19/05 PM 6.6 -0.1 0.4 None 20/05 AM 7.3 0.6 0.0 None 20/06 PM 5.9 -0.8 -0.1 None Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 18/04 AM 8.3 0.6 -0.3 None 18/05 PM 7.7 -0.0 0.1 None 19/05 AM 9.9 2.2 1.2 Minor 19/05 PM 8.5 0.8 1.1 None 20/06 AM 9.7 2.0 1.0 Minor 20/06 PM 7.8 0.1 0.6 None
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Butler, Logan, Simpson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Kentucky. Target Area: Allen; Butler; Logan; Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Logan County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Western Allen County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Butler County in south central Kentucky Western Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Dunmor to near Guthrie, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Russellville around 625 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Memphis Junction, Bowling Green and Crestmoor. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Beaufort, Mainland Hyde, Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Beaufort; Mainland Hyde; Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to 2 ft of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks, areas along the Pamlico and Pungo Rivers and adjacent tidal creeks, and areas along the western Pamlico Sound, Pungo and lower Pamlico Rivers. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 7 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC

