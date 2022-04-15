ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Delaware County Fair queen places in Indiana State Fair pageant with double the competition

By Robin Gibson, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LeYE6_0fAMYTVz00

MUNCIE, Ind. — The 2021 Delaware County Fair Queen placed in statewide competition recently — against two years' worth of competitors.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's competition included county fair queens from both 2020 and 2021. For similar reasons, the contest was postponed from its original dates in January, and ended up split between virtual interviews and prepared speeches early in the year and the in-person events this past weekend, Melham said.

While she appreciated the concern for safety that resulted in the last-minute delay in the original pageant dates, she was happy to have had a chance to actually meet the other 100+ young women involved, Melham said.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Her goal was to qualify in the top 16 so she could do an interview in person, but she hadn't expected to feel "so blessed" to finish among the top contestants, she added.

At Ball State, Melham is majoring in English studies and minoring in professional writing and vocal performance.

The crowing of Melham's successor as Delaware County Fair queen is barely two months away. Applications are being taken now until May 15 for the 2022 Delaware County Fair Queen Contest. The competition will be at 7 p.m. June 18 at Muncie Central High School.

An informational meeting for anyone interested in entering the contest will be at 7 p.m. April 28 in the Memorial Building at the Delaware County Fairgrounds. Information/application: delawarecountyfair.net or facebook.com/MissDelwareCounty

Contact content coach Robin Gibson at ragibson@gannett.com or 765-213-5855. Follow her on Twitter @RobinGibsonTSP.

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Caney Creek junior crowned Montgomery County Fair Queen

After being crowned 2022 Montgomery County Fair Queen at a packed arena Saturday night, by Sunday morning Cali LaCaze and her court were back at the fair already carrying out their first fair royalty duties. LaCaze, a junior at Caney Creek High School, was crowned queen during Saturday’s night’s rodeo...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair gearing up for their summer 2022 festivities

HARRINGTON, Del .- Those working for the Delaware State Fair are already preparing for the crowds of people they will see this summer. The event is always a hit on Delmarva with concerts, agriculture, rides, food, and more. This year the Fair will run from July 21st to the 30th, and staff are hard at work getting ready.
DELAWARE STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
WCIA

Audition entries open for county fair talent show

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Fair is now accepting audition entries for its talent show at the 2022 County Fair. Auditions are open to anyone 21 years of age and younger who live or go to school in Illinois. Contestants will be competing for prizes and the opportunity to represent Iroquois County […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, IN
Government
Muncie, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
English, IN
City
Muncie, IN
County
Delaware County, IN
WCNC

13th annual Charlotte Fair returns to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An annual tradition has returned for people in the Charlotte area. The 13th annual Charlotte Fair opens Friday and runs Sunday, April 3 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. A portion of proceeds from the fair will be donated to the Speedway Children's Charities -...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pageant#Ball State University#Festival
The Star Press

The Star Press

2K+
Followers
867
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy