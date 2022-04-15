ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Tree, CA

FLYING DOCTORS COME TO MORONGO BASIN OFFERING FREE DENTAL AND VISION SERVICES TO ADULTS AND CHILDREN

By Z107.7 News
 2 days ago

The Flying Doctors are hosting a free dental and vision event at the Bell Center at Copper Mountain College on Saturday, April 30 from 7:30 a.m. to 4...

