ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teton County, WY

2022 Teton County Fair Concert acts announced

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18hV8L_0fAMX3rN00

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Teton County Fair Board announced the artists that will be featured at the 2022 Teton County Fair Concert, scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 in the Rodeo Arena.

Munsick, who grew up on a Wyoming ranch playing music with his brothers and fiddle-playing father, has rocked the Nashville music scene by bringing a breath of fresh Rocky Mountain air to Music City. Munsick is described as a progressive artist with an old soul, incorporating elements from many genres. The 27-year-old recently signed his first major label deal with Warner Music Nashville and released his debut album Coyote Cry, described as western pop-laced country music.

Elvie Shane, recently performed at the 2022 County Music Television Music Awards and was nominated for New Male Artist of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year. Shane is known for soulful, country rock that brings elements of gospel and R&B.

Local, limited pre-sale tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 1 for $30 per-person. Tickets will be available for purchase in-person only at the Teton County Fair Office, located at 305 W. Snow King Avenue. Any one individual may purchase up to 10 tickets. All remaining tickets will be available for purchase online beginning July 1.

For more information on the 2022 Fair Kickoff Concert and other Fair festivities, including evening events, visit the Teton County Fair website.

The post 2022 Teton County Fair Concert acts announced appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KGUN 9

Pima County Fair Sweepstakes

The Pima County Fair is back, April 21 - May1, 2022 and we're giving away PRIZE PACKS with 6 general admission tickets good for any day of the fair PLUS 4 ride wristbands good for unlimited carnival rides on 4/28 (only) PLUS 1 ride on The Titan the same day! Enter to win below and take the whole family.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State Fair announces 3 additional concerts including Scotty McCreery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three additional concerts have been announced for this year's Ohio State Fair. The 12-day Ohio State Fair will feature a diverse selection of entertainment, including Christian, country, R&B, classic rock, and comedy. The performers include country music singer Toby Keith, rock band Foreigner, and R&B...
OHIO STATE
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Fair – Scotty McCreery

The Effingham County Fair board is excited to announce the entertainment for the 2022 Effingham County Fair! Headlining the fair on August 5, 2022, is Scotty McCreery, a country music artist who has earned one Double Platinum, four Platinum and two Gold singles, and countless other awards, including winning the 10th Season of American Idol! Local musician, Austin Edwards, will be opening the show. Tickets for the show are on sale now at www.effinghamcountyfair.com!
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, WY
Local
Wyoming Entertainment
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Teton County, WY
Entertainment
County
Teton County, WY
Teton County, WY
Government
104.7 KISS FM

Offensive Wyoming Town Names

We should change the name of Devil's Tower, we are told. Because it offends the people who's ancestors where here before our ancestors were here. But what about the people who were here before them? Were they offended by the name that the new "natives" named it?. Native tribes fought...
WYOMING STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Music Television#Warner Music Nashville#Concert
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Reveals Something About Teeter Not Even Taylor Sheridan Knows

Jen Landon of Yellowstone has something about her character Teeter that not even Taylor Sheridan knows about. Really? Wait a minute. Sheridan is the guy who has put together this entire series. He’s also the mastermind behind all the storylines. Teeter has been a firebrand in the bunkhouse on Yellowstone. Landon plays her with a lot of energy and sometimes fun.
CELEBRITIES
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s $50,000 Silver Dollar Bar Actually Has This Many Coins

If you've ever found yourself needing a break while traveling on I90 between Missoula and Coeur d'Alene, you may have stopped in at the 50,000 Silver Dollar in Haugan, MT just a few miles outside of the Idaho border. In search of a gift shop, restaurant, bar, motel, casino, gas station, or convenience store? Yep, they have all of that! Everything you need is right there in one convenient spot. (Note: scroll to the end of this article and you can see some of the interesting finds from the gift shop.) I'm still not sure why a website called it the worst tourist attraction in Montana. But if you have indeed been to the 50,000 Silver Dollar Bar you might have wondered just how much money is really there on display.
HAUGAN, MT
K2 Radio

Wyoming Photographer Catches Herd Of Moose After Snowstorm

Moose are really fun creatures to look at, you know, from a super safe distance. They're kind of majestic, right? They're usually fairly slow-moving, noble animals of the Wyoming wild. They're also massive animals, so it's really inspiring to see them enjoying their life. A photographer on TikTok waited out...
WYOMING STATE
talentrecap.com

Jonah Prill Represents Montana on ‘American Song Contest’

Jonah Prill is currently representing Montana on American Song Contest with his song “Fire It Up.” The country singer is officially heading to the Semifinals thanks to the audience vote. Music runs in Jonah’s family, and he’s already big on TikTok. Jonah Prill’s Grandfather Was a...
MONTANA STATE
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy