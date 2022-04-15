Brookhaven assistant principals honored

FREEHOLD – A staff member in the Freehold Borough K-8 School District has been recognized for her role in saving the life of a pupil. During their March 7 meeting, the members of the Board of Education recognized Tina Williams, a staff member at the Park Avenue Elementary School who, according to district administrators, was responsible for coming to aid of a child who was choking on a piece of apple during an after-school program.

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO