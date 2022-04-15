Brookhaven assistant principals honored

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A hearing was held on Monday, March 21 for an assistant principal who was fired over reading a children’s book to students. The Hinds County School District argued Toby Price did not act professionally when he read a book to second graders at Gary Road Elementary School that depicted nude […]
COLUMBIA − Mary Grupe will be recommended to the Columbia Board of Education to become the principal at Hickman High School, the district announced Monday. Grupe, the current assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School, graduated from Hickman in 2001. If the board approves, Grupe will take over for...
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after a seventh-grade student in Jones County was allegedly assaulted on a school bus. The Laurel Leader Call reported at least three South Jones students were involved in the assault. Their ages range from 14 to 17. Authorities said the 17-year-old could be charged as an adult. Jones […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In December, a video appeared to show a staff member restraining a student by placing a knee on the student’s neck, Panther Creek principal Gregory Decker wrote at the time. However, Jonathan Chang’s attorney Hart Miles said Chang was helping a school resource officer...
FREEHOLD – A staff member in the Freehold Borough K-8 School District has been recognized for her role in saving the life of a pupil. During their March 7 meeting, the members of the Board of Education recognized Tina Williams, a staff member at the Park Avenue Elementary School who, according to district administrators, was responsible for coming to aid of a child who was choking on a piece of apple during an after-school program.
Wesson Garden Club recently awarded Yard of the Month honors for April. The Town award was presented to Mrs. Maurice Jacks, 2119 Hwy. 51 N. Business Yard of the Month was presented to Nena Smith’s School of Dance, 1041 Grove St. Terry and Elise Munn of 7096 Sylvarena Road received the Rural award. A Spring Special Award was presented to Bob and Pam Owens, 1107 Old Sylvarena Road.
Holly Luther became a teacher because she loves children. And as an assistant kindergarten teacher at Loyd Star Attendance Center for the last five years, Luther has had a chance to watch many of her students blossom. “I love watching the kids learn and be excited about learning,” she said....
L C. Travis Jr., age 66 of Smithdale, MS, passed away April 1, 2022, at his residence and is under the care of R E Tyler Funeral Home, Inc., Brookhaven, MS. A walkthrough visitation will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 2-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Social Distancing will be observed and you must wear a mask to attend. The visitation can be viewed live via facebook@tylerfuneralhome, inc.
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish School Board honored the late National Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock earlier Saturday in Mer Rouge. They named the Delta Junior High School Auditorium the Lou Brock Memorial Auditorium. Brock passed away in 2020, but this was a way to honor his...
