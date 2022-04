Arthur ‘Bones’ Bartley was born Jan. 2, 1945, in Morton, Washington, to Chester A. and Agnes E. (Stinson) Bartley. He left us for new adventures March 11, 2022, from his home in the neighboring town of Mossyrock. His family lived up on Swofford Hill until he was about a year old, when his dad built the 76 station and they moved to the now submerged town of Riffe, Washington, located just a few miles east of Mossyrock. His family also owned Chet’s Market in Riffe, where Charles claimed he “grew up.”

