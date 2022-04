KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M softball team (24-16, 3-11 SEC) had an offensive outburst in the top of the sixth inning on Sunday, but the No. 14 Tennessee Lady Vols (29-12, 10-6 SEC) tacked on seven runs in the final two frames to take the game, 11-8. A&M saw four different Aggies hit home runs in the sixth inning, as Haley Lee, Trinity Cannon, Katie Dack and Morgan Smith all left the yard. The Aggies’ four homers marks the most in a Southeastern Conference game since belting five against Auburn in 2016.

