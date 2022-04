With the playgrounds in Vandergrift’s two parks yet to open this year, some residents are petitioning borough officials to take off the padlocks and let people in. Vandergrift resident and business owner Chloe Kruse created an online petition on Change.org about a month ago, asking borough officials to open the fenced-in playgrounds, which are generally available by this time in the spring. She presented it to council earlier this month. As of Wednesday, more than 125 signatures have been tallied.

