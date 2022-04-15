Columbus Grove school board to meet

PORT NECHES — A Port Neches-Groves Independent School District board training session held Monday night was scheduled more than a month before the current controversy over the high school’s performance at Disney World. “I’m sorry if people misunderstood that and they’re getting themselves out in the rain but...
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Tuesday:. Ada schools: Closed, remote learning day. Assignments posted by 10 a.m. Allen East schools: Closed. Apollo Career Center: Closed. Bath schools: Closed, remote learning day. Bluffton schools: Three-hour delay, two-year kindergarten canceled. Brookhill Center: Closed. Celina schools:...
MINSTER — The Minster Board of Education will hold a meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, April 18 in the Elementary Large Group Meeting Room, Minster schools, 100 E. Seventh St., Minster. New business includes approval of Policy 2431.01: Drug Testing of Students in Extracurricular Activities and personnel recommendations.
Scarlett V. Schindley, Leipsic, and Anthony M. Schindley, Leipsic, was granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 8, 2001 in Findlay and have two children. Nichol A. Bergen, Ottawa, and Brion J. Bergen, Windermere, Fla., were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married April 23, 2007 in Pasco County, Fla., and have no children.
ALLEN COUNTY — Small businesses now have access to mental health services for their employees in Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin counties. For employers with less than 100 employees, the Employee Assistance Program offers a variety of resources ranging from a nationwide network of over 40,000 counselors to health insurance advocacy.
LIMA — The West Ohio Community Action Partnership will be offering a financial management program in April and May. Financial management is available in Allen, Auglaize and Mercer counties. The program will give you the opportunity to learn how to fix your credit score, improve personal finances and create a budget that works.
April 12 — Jessica Goodman and Wade Fout, Lima, girl. April 12 — Faith and Jamin Abeyta, Columbus Grove, boy; Julie and David Eickholt, Fort Jennings, girl; Sarah Stevens and Kenton Kerner, Lima, girl; Abbigail and Scott Verhoff, Continental, boy. April 13 — Courtney and Aaron Johnson, Wapakoneta,...
LIMA — A new race event featuring a two-mile obstacle course for individuals or teams will be held beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Allen County fairgrounds. Proceeds will benefit the Allen County K9 team, Allen County Dive Team and Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.
LIMA - The Lima Community for Medical Freedom is sponsoring a “Meet the Candidate” event beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at Whitetail Acres Wedding and Event Venue, 2276 Breese Road, Lima. Invited candidates who accepted the speaking invitation include Mark Pukita, Republican for U.S. Senate, Damon...
Comments / 0