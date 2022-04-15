Atlanta airport gives all clear after K9 finds suspicious package

ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is returning to normal after a suspicious package was found, airport spokespeople say.

Atlanta police confirmed a suspicious package investigation at the South Terminal, but have not commented on the outcome.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News that a K-9 alerted officials to a bag in the south terminal Friday morning.

Police said no injuries have been reported. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport released the following statement:

“Officials are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the South Terminal. Out of an abundance of caution, the area impacted is cordoned off while authorities investigate. More information will be provided once available.”

