Atlanta airport gives all clear after K9 finds suspicious package

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is returning to normal after a suspicious package was found, airport spokespeople say.

Atlanta police confirmed a suspicious package investigation at the South Terminal, but have not commented on the outcome.

Police tell Channel 2 Action News that a K-9 alerted officials to a bag in the south terminal Friday morning.

Police said no injuries have been reported. Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport released the following statement:

“Officials are responding to a report of a suspicious package at the South Terminal. Out of an abundance of caution, the area impacted is cordoned off while authorities investigate. More information will be provided once available.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

