Antique Lincoln penny sells for $519 online – see if you have one in your collection

By James Duffy
 2 days ago
A HUNDRED-year-old penny featuring President Abraham Lincoln has sold online for $518.69.

The 1922 Lincoln cent had a strange production history that makes it a valuable antique today.

Every 1922 Lincoln penny was minted at the Denver Mint
1922-D pennies are characterized by their worn appearance

The creation of 1922 pennies

In 1922, the Denver Mint was the only mint tasked with producing pennies.

Coins typically bear a letter indicating where they were minted, so all 1922 pennies should have a "D" stamped below the mint year.

However, as the nation's sole penny producer, the Denver Mint was hastily trying to meet the year's quota, and not every coin was cleanly minted.

"Since the Denver Mint was under extreme pressure to produce cents for that year, there was a lot of sloppiness in the production process," according to the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS).

Many 1922 coins were circulated without a visible mint mark, or an extremely faded D.

It's believed that one or many obverse dies - the metal pieces used to stamp the heads side of a coin - at the Denver Mint was filed down.

The PCGS says a mint employee may have filed down an obverse die to improve its appearance but inadvertently filed down the mint mark too far to be seen on coins.

Alternatively, the Lincoln Cent Resource posits that "mint grease" accumulated on the die around the mint mark, preventing it from leaving noticeable stamps on coins.

Whether it was a file, grease, or pure wear and tear, some coins produced in Denver in 1922 are missing a mint mark.

In addition to the mint mark, other distinct qualities of the 1922 Lincoln penny stand out to collectors.

Most notably, the final word of "In God We Trust" on the face side looks sharper than the others, and the "L" in Liberty appears to almost melt off the coin's edge.

Both of these features are evident in the $519 coin bought in April.

The value of 1922 No-D Lincoln pennies

Multiple varieties of the Lincoln penny were produced as a result of the minting errors.

Collectors categorize 1922 pennies as Weak-D or No-D, depending on if the mint mark is faded or missing entirely.

In addition, collectors distinguish between strong reverse and weak reverse pennies based on how faintly the tails side was stamped.

This particular coin is a No-D, weak reverse, as evidenced by the lack of definition of the "E Pluribus Unum" on the back.

No-D, strong reverse 1922 pennies are considered the most valuable and can sell for thousands at auction in average condition.

Weak reverse coins still hold value, though, and can sell for upwards of $2,000 in uncirculated condition.

This particular cent was ungraded but drew major attention from collectors.

The penny was originally listed at 99 cents but racked up 71 bids in a week before selling at $518.99.

If you plan to scour for a $500 penny in your coins, check out The Sun's guide on how to spot rare coins in your loose change.

And read up on the most valuable cent coins in the country, some of which are 10 times more valuable than the 1922 cent.

