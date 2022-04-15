HVAC units to be installed at Great Bend schools this summer

Landowners looking for ways to increase efficiency with irrigation are in luck. For a limited time, the Kansas Department of Agricultures, Division of Conservation is offering incentive payments to assist landowners with irrigation technology. Applications are being taken now and will be approved on a first come first serve basis, with up to $5,000 available in cost share per landowner. In Barton County, applications must be made through the Barton County Conservation District, located at 926 S. Patton Rd., Great Bend.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO