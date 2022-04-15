HVAC units to be installed at Great Bend schools this summer

Landowners looking for ways to increase efficiency with irrigation are in luck. For a limited time, the Kansas Department of Agricultures, Division of Conservation is offering incentive payments to assist landowners with irrigation technology. Applications are being taken now and will be approved on a first come first serve basis, with up to $5,000 available in cost share per landowner. In Barton County, applications must be made through the Barton County Conservation District, located at 926 S. Patton Rd., Great Bend.
