ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

HVAC units to be installed at Great Bend schools this summer

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 2 days ago

Summer maintenance this year at Great Bend's public schools will include the installation of 17 new HVAC units on school rooftops throughout the district. On Monday, the...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Lawrence County Schools looking to install vape monitors in bathrooms

Lawrence County Schools is looking at getting vape monitors to help fight teens vaping in schools. Vaping has become an increasing problem not just at Lawrence County Schools but across the country. The school district said they have confiscated some vape pens. However, they can often be confused with USBs and flash drives, so it's easy to hide. That's making the problem worse.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Great Bend Post

Security upgrade at Great Bend public schools

The Great Bend School Board voted Monday night to tighten security at all of Great Bend's public schools and USD 428's district office. Board members approved paying Nex-Tech just over $5,600 per month to secure the main exterior doors at all of those buildings with an electronic access control system.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend to tear down unsafe garage on Morton Street

In February, the Great Bend City Council adopted a resolution setting a hearing to determine if the garage at 1210 Morton Street was unsafe and dangerous. The governing body reviewed photos Monday of the structure that showed the south wall is no longer plumb and straight which is putting stress on the roof structure. The overhead door is being braced by lumber and a shovel. Building Official Logan Burns reported the structure may not be able to resist any force or loads if left unattended.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Former Great Bend psychologist hired as Hays school principal

Hays USD 489 has hired Chris Sramek as the new Roosevelt Elementary School principal starting July 1. She will be replacing Keri Peterson, who is leaving the district to pursue other opportunities. Sramek, 42, is currently the school psychologist at Roosevelt. This is Sramek's third year with the West Central...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Great Bend, KS
Education
Great Bend, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Education
Great Bend Post

Great Bend to take new approach at handling abatements

In February, Bruce Ball was puzzled over an $1,800 bill from the City of Great Bend to remove an old hot tub from his property. Under the city’s ordinance, the fee would have been nearly $300. Since the city did not have the manpower to handle the abatement, it was contracted out with a much higher price tag.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

More waterline improvements needed in Great Bend

The City of Great Bend wrapped up a nearly $6.2 million project that replaced roughly 45,000 linear feet of waterlines in 2018. The work included replacing water mains that were old, copper, cast iron and too thin with longer-lasting plastic pipe. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis estimated the city...
GREAT BEND, KS
WAND TV

Metal detectors to be installed at District 186 high schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - District 186 in Springfield has unanimously approved buying metal detectors for some schools. The district plans to buy 21 total metal detectors for high schools and alternative schools. Every high school in the district will get the detectors in just a few weeks. Students will be...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac#Great Bend Post Summer
Great Bend Post

Good turnout for ‘Pints & Politics’ in Great Bend

The first Barton County Pints & Politics took place Wednesday afternoon in Great Bend. The event brought the business community together to discuss current and future political topics that impact the community. The freewheeling discussion took place in a happy hour atmosphere at Dry Lake Brewing. Several elected officials were...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Funds available for irrigation tech first come first serve

Landowners looking for ways to increase efficiency with irrigation are in luck. For a limited time, the Kansas Department of Agricultures, Division of Conservation is offering incentive payments to assist landowners with irrigation technology. Applications are being taken now and will be approved on a first come first serve basis, with up to $5,000 available in cost share per landowner. In Barton County, applications must be made through the Barton County Conservation District, located at 926 S. Patton Rd., Great Bend.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Great Bend Post

The future meets the past in Great Bend

Great Bend Economic Development (GBED) is taking another step to help renovate buildings in downtown Great Bend. GBED already led the effort to get city funding to assist downtown building owners meet fire safety codes and redo upper floors in their buildings. Meanwhile, last summer and fall, Barton County awarded more than $600,000 in grants to improve the exteriors of buildings in the county's largest four cities, including 26 buildings in downtown Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber celebrates Dropping 22 with ribbon cutting

The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce staff and Ambassador Club joined Melissa Ewing of Dropping 22, 916 Williams in Great Bend to celebrate the new non-profit joining the Chamber. Dropping 22 is a local nonprofit dedicated to serving Veterans, First Responders, Active Military Members, and their families through free therapeutic...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Midwest Energy to operate Larned electrical system

At its first meeting in April, the Larned City Council unanimously approved a 10-year contract for Midwest Energy to provide the day-to-day operations and maintenance of the City’s electric transmission and distribution system. The contact has a clause for a potential 5-year extension, should both parties desire it. “Midwest...
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council meeting agenda (4/18)

The council meeting will be livestreamed for public to view on the city council Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/gbcitycouncil/. The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Comments should be limited to three minutes. D. New Business. 1. Councilmember Reports. 2. Administrator's Update. 3. Community Coordinator Report.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
7K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy