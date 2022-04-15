ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Movies On Demand: ‘Kimi,’ ‘Let Them All Talk,’ + More

By Liz Kocan
 2 days ago

Steven Soderbergh has not one but three movies that he has directed out on VOD this week, which means it’s the perfect time to take in a triple feature. In KIMI , Zoe Kravitz stars as Angela, a software expert who works at a company that created KIMI, an Alexa-type speaker device. When Angela, whose job is to monitor use of the product, overhears what sounds like a murder, she becomes tangled in a dangerous web of secrets that her company does not want her to reveal. Next, in a complete 180 tone-shift, there’s Let Them All Talk , which stars Meryl Streep as a famous writer who, after refusing to fly to England, gets sent there after she agrees to travel by boat, so long as she can bring her two close friends, played by Dianne Weist and Candice Bergen along for the ride.

And then there’s No Sudden Move , a period crime drama that takes place in 1954 and stars Benicio del Toro, Julia Fox, Don Cheadle and Brendan Fraser. Full of constantly-shifting loyalties between a group of gangsters (led by Don Cheadle as Curt Goynes), the characters are tasked with retrieving an important document from a General Motors executive, but it’s not simple, and [spoiler] people die along the way. All Goynes wants to do is get paid so he can split town and leave his life of crime behind, but it’s not so simple, as his friends become foes along the way, and everyone betrays everyone so they can come out on top.

These are just a few of the titles that are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Check out what movies are available to buy or rent on demand now!
KIMI


KIMI will play on all of your anxieties about Big Brother watching you, and the Covid-19 pandemic. The film is a tech thriller, where Zoe Kravitz’s character, who monitors the requests and conversations of people who use her company’s software, gets in too deep while looking into a serious crime, but it’s set against a backdrop of the real-life pandemic that we all lived through. Screenwriter David Koepp, who has also written Mission: Impossible , War of the Worlds , and Jurassic Park , wrote the film and like those films which play into your worst fears about dinosaurs, aliens and terrorists wreaking havoc, this film is a surveillance-state worst case scenario.

Where to stream KIMI
Let Them All Talk


Let Them All Talk feels like what would happen if Nancy Meyers whispered a premise to Steven Soderbergh at a cocktail party and he ran with it. The film stars Meryl Streep, Dianne Weist, and Candice Bergen as three friends who take a cruise together. The film was shot on board a real cruise ship, Cunard’s Queen Mary II, in a New York-to-England voyage in August 2019. (Talk about the opposite of KIMI ‘s pandemic vibes.) On the ship, where there is no escape, it turns out the three friends have drifted and have only grown more awkward and complicated. Thanks to a largely improvised script, the actresses prove they are masters of their craft.

Where to stream Let Them All Talk
To Buy:
KIMI
Let Them All Talk
No Sudden Move

To Rent:
Italian Studies
Playground
Good Life
The Curse Of The Kennedys
Conversion
Infinite Storm
Reed’s Point
American Reject
Teddy
To Olivia
Fabian: Going To The Dogs
Eiffel
My Sweet Monster
Father of Flies
Reign of Chaos
Spiritwalker
Room 203
Wyrmwood: Apocalypse
Chariot
Women Of The White Buffalo
Surviving Sex Trafficking
X (2022)

Liz Kocan is a pop culture writer living in Massachusetts. Her biggest claim to fame is the time she won on the game show Chain Reaction .

Comments / 0

