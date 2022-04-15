ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

56-year-old man arrested, accused of shooting another person in Annapolis

By Chris Berinato
foxbaltimore.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Annapolis police arrested a person that they say shot a man along Newtowne Drive in Annapolis last night....

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Overnight Shootings In Baltimore Leave 22-Year-Old Dead, Another Man Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was killed and another was injured in two separate shootings that unfolded in southern Baltimore from late Sunday into early Monday morning, authorities said. The shootings played out roughly four hours and less than a mile apart, with the first being reported shortly before 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Grace Court, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Officers responding to that shooting found paramedics providing first aid to 22-year-old Allan Howard, who had been shot, police said. Despite efforts to save his life, Howard died at the scene. Shortly after 3 a.m., officers were called to a separate report of gunfire in the 3800 block of 10th Street, police said. There they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was taken to an area hospital, where at last check he was listed in stable condition, according to police. As of Monday, Baltimore has seen 75 homicides and 149 non-deadly shootings this year, compared to 63 homicides and 108 non-deadly shootings for the same period last year, according to figures provided by police. Anyone with information about either of these shootings is asked to call city police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
BET

Rapper Goonew Fatally Shot In Maryland Parking Lot

A police investigation is underway in the fatal shooting of Maryland rapper Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew to his fans, NBC Washington reports. Officers responded to gunfire in District Heights, Maryland on Friday (March 18) at about 5:40 p.m. They discovered Goonew, 24, in a parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police
Popculture

Food Network Alum Pleads Guilty Over Death of 3-Year-Old Daughter

A participant in Food Network's Worst Cooks in America 2020 is awaiting trial for the death of her 3-year-old foster daughter. Ariel Robinson has pleaded guilty to his role in the death of Victoria Rose Smith. Her husband, Jerry "Austin" Robinson, awaits trial scheduled to begin in May. The 30-year-old reality TV star from Simpsonville, South Carolina and Robinson were charged in January 2021 in the tragic death of the young girl. Radar Online reports that Robinson faces at least 10 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a Greenville courtroom for the homicide charges related to child abuse. There's also the charge of aiding and abetting. 3-year-old Victoria reportedly died of multiple blunt force injuries and was found unresponsive in the couples home in Simpsonville on Jan. 14th, 2021. She was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial hospital the same night, Radar Online reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Colorado supermarket shooting suspect accused of killing 10 people is mentally incompetent to stand trial, judge says

A man accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is still mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge has ruled.Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, allegedly gunned down a police officer, grocery workers and customers inside and outside the store in Boulder last year during a shocking spree of violence.His prosecution has been on hold since December 2021 when Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled that he is unable to understand legal proceedings and work with his lawyers to defend himself.The suspect’s mental evaluation has not been made public, but in court documents it was stated that he had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Murder investigation launched as man dies three months after he was punched in the head

A murder investigation has been launched after a man who was punched in the head died three months later.Petru-Sorin Doleanu, 41, died from a significant brain injury in hospital on 29 March after being hit by a stranger last year.Police said an unknown man approached Mr Doleanu and his two friends while they were near a job centre in St John’s Road, Wembley, on the evening of 17 December.Mr Doleanu was hit during the altercation and paramedics were called to a property in District Road, Wembley, the following day after he became unwell.Paramedics alerted the police after being told he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Man Killed In Serious Easter Sunday Crash In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say one man died in a crash at 14th Avenue and Syracuse Street on Sunday afternoon. Investigators say a driver heading north on Syracuse St. ran a red light and hit another vehicle heading east on 14th Ave. (credit: CBS) The passenger, an unidentified man, in the vehicle which was hit died at the scene. Both drivers survived, however the suspect driver was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries. The victim’s vehicle rolled over There were no other passengers involved. It’s not clear if alcohol and/or speed are factors, nor is it clear if any of the occupants were wearing seatbelts. Police have not said whether the suspect driver will face charges.
DENVER, CO
WTOP

Third Virginia man involved in fentanyl trafficking conspiracy sentenced

A man from Arlington, Virginia, will spend 10 years behind bars for his role in trafficking fentanyl through counterfeit prescription pills, according to authorities. Taurean Venable, 37, was sentenced for distributing over seven kilograms of fentanyl by packaging the substance as legitimate pain medications, such as Oxycodone, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Venable and his co-conspirators would then give the pills to redistributors and users in the D.C. area for profit.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
CBS Sacramento

1 Dead After Stockton Shooting That Left Another Person Hurt And 9-Year-Old Hit In Head With Gun

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect is under arrest after two people were shot – one of them later dying – and a child was hit in the head with a gun in Stockton on Tuesday night. Stockton police say, at 10:11 p.m., officers were called to the 2500 block of Marsh Street in response to a report about a shooting. Officers found two gunshot victims; a 32-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman. According to police, a 9-year-old was also hit in the head with a firearm. Each victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man later died from his injuries, police say. The woman is said to be in critical but stable condition. Police found a 42-year-old man near the scene and later took him into custody. He has been identified as Fredrick Wesley. Investigators believe Wesley knocked on the victims’ door, then allegedly forced his way inside. It appears to be a random case of violence, detectives say, as the family does not know Wesley. Wesley has been booked into jail and is facing murder and other charges, police say. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.
STOCKTON, CA
KFVS12

17-year-old accused of shooting man after argument at Malden, Mo. concert

Heartland News was presented with the Club of 1000 Award at a luncheon for first responders Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles near Dutchtown Thursday night. SEMO Riverfront Market. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The SEMO Riverfront Market, a student run...
MALDEN, MO
Inside Nova

Four MS-13 gang members convicted for attempted murders in Bristow, Manassas

A federal jury convicted four Northern Virginia MS-13 gang members Thursday for drug distribution, racketeering, and their roles in two attempted murders in Prince William County in 2019. According to court records and evidence presented during a three-week trial, Roberto Cruz Moreno, 22, of Woodbridge, and Marvin Torres, 21, of...
MANASSAS, VA
CBS Boston

23-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Dracut Shooting

DRACUT (CBS) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a Dracut shooting that left another young man injured last month. Brian Mcanespie, of Dracut, is facing three charges including armed assault with intent to murder. On February 20, police responded to a shooting on Lakeview Avenue around 2:30 p.m.. A 22-year-old Dracut man was found injured and taken to the hospital. A black Lexus sedan with damage on the front passenger side was seen nearby at the time of the shooting. Through the investigation, police determined the suspect was Mcanespie and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Police don’t believe the shooting was random. Mcanespie was arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court and ordered held on $5,000 cash bail. He is due back in court on April 20.
DRACUT, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy