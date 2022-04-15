ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banks County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clarke by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-15 11:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Butts; Carroll; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Chattahoochee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning includes the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring...or will occur within 24 hours. Please refer to the local burn permitting authorities on whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside...use extreme caution. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Chattahoochee; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fannin; Fayette; Forsyth; Gilmer; Glascock; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; North Fulton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; South Fulton; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Towns; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Union; Upson; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; White; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITIES IN COMBINATION WITH DRY FUELS AND HIGH WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Red Flag Warning for low relative humidities and high winds, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. * Affected Area...Portions of North and Central Georgia * Timing...This afternoon and evening. * Winds...Northwest 15 to 20 mph. Frequent gusts between 25 and 30 mph. Some higher winds likely in the northern mountains. * Relative Humidity...Minimum relative humidities generally in the upper teens to around 20 percent. * Impacts...Due to low humidity and high winds in addition to the dry fuels, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Leake, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 18:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Leake; Madison A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LEAKE...NORTHEASTERN RANKIN...NORTHWESTERN SCOTT AND SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTIES At 638 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goshen Springs, or 9 miles east of Madison, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Ludlow around 700 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Wapello by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-18 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-18 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Appanoose; Davis; Lucas; Mahaska; Marion; Monroe; Wapello; Wayne Patchy Dense Fog Expected Early This Morning Across Portions of Southeastern Iowa Patchy dense fog is expected across portions of south central into southeast Iowa through 6am, with reduced visibilities down to a quarter mile. Conditions are expected to improve prior to sunrise as a boundary moves through the area. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for rapid changes in visibilities.
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 20:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for eastern and northeastern Texas. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Panola County in northeastern Texas Southern Rusk County in northeastern Texas Northwestern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Northwestern Angelina County in eastern Texas Cherokee County in northeastern Texas * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 819 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Mixon to 10 miles east of Buffalo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Henderson, Rusk, Alto, Beckville, Morrill, Ponta, Pinehill, New Salem, Trawick, Sacul, Forest, Douglass, Minden, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Cushing, Mount Enterprise, Gallatin and Reklaw. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carroll County, GA
City
Clayton, GA
County
Oglethorpe County, GA
County
Polk County, GA
County
Coweta County, GA
County
Cherokee County, GA
County
Pickens County, GA
County
Clayton County, GA
County
Jasper County, GA
City
Oglethorpe, GA
County
Henry County, GA
County
Newton County, GA
County
Oconee County, GA
County
White County, GA
City
Forsyth, GA
County
Spalding County, GA
County
Towns County, GA
County
Union County, GA
County
Heard County, GA
County
Walton County, GA
County
Hall County, GA
County
Forsyth County, GA
County
Morgan County, GA
County
Lumpkin County, GA
County
Bartow County, GA
County
Pike County, GA
County
Dawson County, GA
City
Lumpkin, GA
County
Clarke County, GA
County
Lamar County, GA
County
Barrow County, GA
County
Rockdale County, GA
City
Jackson, GA
County
Banks County, GA
County
Fannin County, GA
County
Paulding County, GA
City
Douglas, GA
County
Madison County, GA
City
Oconee, GA
County
Haralson County, GA
City
Haralson, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Madison, GA
County
Jackson County, GA
City
Bartow, GA
County
Butts County, GA
County
Fayette County, GA
County
Meriwether County, GA
County
Fulton County, GA
County
Gilmer County, GA
County
Troup County, GA
County
Cobb County, GA
County
Douglas County, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Yalobusha by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern and northwestern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Chickasaw; Lafayette; Pontotoc; Yalobusha A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAFAYETTE...NORTHWESTERN CHICKASAW...YALOBUSHA CALHOUN AND SOUTHWESTERN PONTOTOC COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tula to 8 miles west of Bruce to near Grenada, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Houston, Water Valley, Bruce, Calhoun City, Vardaman, Derma, Coffeeville, Pittsboro, Slate Springs, Sabougla, Pyland, Randolph, Banner, Velma, Houlka, Paris, New Houlka, Algoma and Big Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Mason A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM EDT FOR MASON COUNTY At 1012 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washington, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Maysville, Washington, Lewisburg, Dover, Minerva, Murphysville, Moranburg, Mays Lick, Rectorville, Peed, Fleming-Mason Airport, Lowell, Orangeburg, Helena, Somo, South Ripley and Tuckahoe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MASON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy