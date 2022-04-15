UtopiaSeeds 10 Purple Crocus Corms ($14.99) (Amazon)

While I’m not a big believer in absolutes like ‘right’ or ‘wrong’, when it comes to when to plant spring flowers, there are times that are better than others. The most important thing to know is when the last possible frost date is for your zone : all planting seasons hinge on the last and first frost dates every year. In the United States, the last frost date generally ranges from the end of March to the end of May depending on where you live.

Whether a plant is a perennial, annual, or bulb also factors into when it should be planted. Plants also vary in how quickly their seeds germinate and how resistant they are to cooler temperatures. Like people, some flowers need more time to bloom than others. When starting seeds indoors, different plant species require varying lead times before they’re ready for the big outside world.

While all of these things do make a difference, there are some generalities that can be applied to when you should plant spring flowers.

When to plant perennial flowers

Perennials survive more than one year and often for many years. They can be started from seed indoors or outdoors. Seed packets will have planting directions specific to that flower. If starting inside under a grow light, eight to twelve weeks before the last frost date for your zone will give the seeds time to germinate and grow into small plants that will be ready to transplant outside once the weather warms. Sow perennial seeds directly outdoors during the week after or before the last frost date.

Some perennials are also sold as bare-root plants , meaning they are dormant plants that have been dug up and stored without any soil around the roots (hence the name bare root). Don’t wait too long to plant these, though: ideally, bare-root flowers should be planted within 24 hours after you’ve brought them home. Soak the roots overnight in a pail of tepid water to rehydrate them before putting them into the ground.

Most perennials take from eight to twelve weeks to grow into mature, flowering plants. There are, of course, numerous kinds of perennial flowers to choose from and everyone has their own personal favorites. The following three are mine

Black-Eyed Susans grow up to two feet tall and have yellow or orange petals with a dark center.

They’re an especially hardy flower that blooms from June to September in most regions. Astrantia are some of the most beautiful perennial flowers, at least I think so.

They come in a variety of colors and love shady spots. The flowers consist of tiny florets surrounded by petals, which look a lot like a starburst. When I was little, I referred to them as star flowers, partially because I couldn’t pronounce the name, ‘Astrantia’ but also because the ones my parents had were white and I was convinced they were real stars from the sky that my dad had somehow called down to our corner flower bed.

Peonies are my absolute favorite perennial flower.

They grow into large bushes and like lots of room. My parents have peony bushes planted from bare roots on the east side of their house (which gets the least amount of sun) that have been there since I was a kid – which is around fifty years ago (!). They come in white, pink, purple, yellow and maroon varieties. In northern Ohio where I grew up, they always bloomed in June (which happens to be my birthday month).

Other popular perennials include daylily (they come in beautiful, vibrant colors), foxglove (small bell-shaped blooms on a stalk), lavender (fragrant and drought-tolerant ), bee balm (to call all the bumblebees to your yard), dianthus ( low maintenance flowers that attract hummingbirds and bees) and chrysanthemums (referred to as ‘mums’ and available in many colors).

When to plant annual flowers

Annual flowers grow, bloom, and go to seed all in one season, dying once winter comes. Because these plants rely on their many seeds to germinate every spring, they are usually quite easy to grow from seeds. My parents usually planted annuals from seedlings that they’d purchase at the local garden center.

Most annuals aren’t very cold hardy so make sure the last possible frost date for your region has passed before planting them outside.

If you’ve started your seeds indoors or if you have trays of seedlings hanging out inside, make sure to ‘harden’ the plants off before putting them outside. To ‘harden’ a plant means to gradually introduce it to the outside temperature and conditions. If your seedlings have been growing in your heated house for a month or so, move them to a transitional place like the garage or enclosed patio for a few hours a day, gradually increasing the time. Then, introduce them to direct sunlight in the same way.

Some of the most popular annual flowers include; petunia, geranium , zinnia, marigolds , begonias, and impatiens .

When to plant bulbs in the spring

Flower bulbs are either spring flowering or summer flowering. Bulbs can be stored in a box or paper bag in a dark, cool spot in your garage or someplace similar until you’re ready to put them in the ground. Make sure to never store them in plastic as this could cause them to rot or mold.

Most spring-flowering bulbs like tulips, daffodils, irises, and hyacinths, should be planted in the fall, two or three weeks before the last possible frost date. They remain dormant through the winter, waiting to usher in spring.

Tulips are one of the most iconic spring-flowering bulbs. They need soil that has cooled off from the summer. For cooler climates, this often means September, while in warmer climates, November to December is best.

Daffodils should be planted from September to November. Another very recognizable flower, they like the sun to partial shade.

Irises bloom in late spring and should be planted in late summer to early fall when the temperature at night remains above 40 F.

Plant hyacinths in late fall after the last frost date but before the ground freezes.

The crocus is considered the harbinger of spring, usually being the first flower to bloom in early spring. Depending on where you live, they should be planted mid-winter or very early in the spring – about eight weeks before the last frost date.

Summer flowering bulbs are normally planted in the spring a couple of weeks after the last frost date, though you can start all of them indoors earlier if you want to coax them into blooming earlier in late spring. Some popular summer bulbs include dahlia, gladiolus, and canna lilies.

Soak dahlia bulbs – also called tubers – in a bucket of tepid water for about an hour before planting. If you live in a cold climate and want to give your dahlias a head start, plant them in gallon pots about three weeks before your last frost date.

Plant gladiolus outside after the danger of frost has passed. Plant new bulbs every couple of weeks to stagger blooming times so you’ll have flowers all summer.

Canna lilies should be planted outdoors from spring to early summer when the soil temperature has reached 50 F.

Most people who enjoy gardening and planting flowers know that both can make you feel happier. Researchers at Rutgers even conducted a whole scientific study that supports this. They also found that cut flowers displayed inside brings out positive emotional feelings in humans (AKA: joy or happiness). So, here’s to happiness and as many flowers as you can plant.