ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

High-income countries dominate drug 'compassionate use' requests, study finds

By Brian P. Dunleavy
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BxaGV_0fAMORxv00

April 15 (UPI) -- Ten high-income countries globally account for the majority of requests for compassionate use of unapproved medications for potentially life-saving treatment, an analysis published Friday found.

Over a three-year period from 2018 through 2020, 31,711 requests were made from 110 countries worldwide for compassionate use of medications, most of which are provided free of charge, data published Friday by JAMA Health Forum showed.

Of these requests, 23,194, or 73% came from 10 high-income countries based on gross domestic product, a monetary measure of the market value of all goods and services produced in a specific time period, the researchers said.

"We observed a disparity in compassionate use access to life-saving drugs across countries globally despite the free provision of these treatments," study co-author Paul Aliu told UPI in an email.

"[Greater] public availability and awareness of regulations and local clinical trial activity are modifiable country-level factors that could potentially facilitate early patient access to novel, life-saving medicines," said Aliu, head global governance for drugmaker Novartis in Basel, Switzerland.

Compassionate use, or expanded access, programs, offered by many pharmaceutical companies, provide patients who have serious medical conditions with locally unapproved treatments, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

These treatments, which still could be in clinical trials, may be the only options for patients who have not responded to approved drugs, the agency says.

The drug evaluation and approval process often takes several years, and many patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions may not be able to wait until these products are available in the marketplace, Aliu and his colleagues said.

In this study, over a three-year period, the 31,711 requests for compassionate use treatments came from 110 of the world's 195 countries, the data showed.

High-income countries such as the United States accounted for 27,612, or 87%, of the requests, the researchers said.

In the United States alone, 5,339 requests were made for compassionate use treatments during the study period, or roughly 17% of the global total, they said.

Lower-middle-income and low-income countries accounted for 1,021, or 3%, of global requests for compassionate use treatments during the study period, according to the researchers.

Of all compassionate use requests, 94% came from countries with publicly available -- online -- regulations regarding these treatments, the researchers said.

"Higher-income countries tend to have well developed regulations and framework in place for compassionate use/expanded access," Aliu said.

"They also conduct more clinical trials -- hence, there may be a higher awareness of physician researchers about novel promising therapies while still in the clinical development phase," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Long-Term Benzodiazepine (Xanax, Klonopin, Ativan) Use Destroys Neural Connections in the Brain

LMU scientists have discovered the means by which the long-term taking of benzodiazepines leads to cognitive impairments. Benzodiazepines are effective and widely used drugs for treating states of anxiety and sleep disorders. While short-term treatments are considered safe, their long-term intake can lead to physical dependence and, particularly in the case of older people, to cognitive impairments. The mechanisms by which benzodiazepines trigger these changes had previously been unknown. Researchers led by Prof. Jochen Herms and Dr. Mario Dorostkar from LMU’s Center for Neuropathology and Prion Research and the German Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases (DZNE) have now been able to demonstrate in an animal model that the active ingredient leads to the loss of neural connections in the brain.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Gross Domestic Product#Jama Health Forum#Drugmaker Novartis
Fortune

New drug that prevents you from catching COVID-19 gets green light in Europe — but it’s been in the U.S. for months and hardly anyone knows about it

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca announced on Monday its antibody drug Evusheld, which is taken pre-emptively to prevent COVID-19, has been approved in the European Union. The treatment,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
Switzerland
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
SCIENCE
WebMD

Pfizer Recalls BP Drugs Due to Potential Cancer Risk

March 22, 2022 -- Drug giant Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some high blood pressure medications due to unacceptable levels of a potential carcinogen, the company announced. The affected products are quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide (Accuretic) tablets that Pfizer distributes, and two authorized generics, quinapril plus hydrochlorothiazide and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide, distributed by Greenstone. The recall is over higher than accepted levels of N-nitroso-quinapril, a compound known as a nitrosamine.
HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Since last July, man received at least nearly 90 Covid-19 shots under his real name to obtain vaccine cards and sell them to vaccine hesitant people

Since the Covid-19 vaccination process began in America, nearly 256 million people received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccines, while fully vaccinated are almost 218 million representing 65.6% of the American population. Per the CDC’s official data, more than 98 million got booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccines which is 45% of the eligible fully vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Student jailed for spending almost $1,000 daily on luxury goods after error put $1 million of student aid in her account

Johannesburg — A South African college student was sentenced to prison this week for going on a months-long spending spree with almost a million dollars of student aid dumped into her bank account due to a clerical error. With her hands folded defiantly in court, former second year accounting student Sibongile Mani was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday for stealing the funds from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.
AFRICA
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Shreveport Magazine

Transgender woman says she was housed in the male section of a jail where she was subjected to illegal searches, and was denied medical care and access to her hormone treatments; lawsuit

The transgender woman claims she faced discrimination after she was put in solitary confinement. The transgender woman also said that she was denied medical treatment and she was housed in the men’s facility. She has filed a lawsuit and seeks to ensure no other transgender people are subjected to such abuses. According to the lawsuit, the staff subjected the transgender woman to illegal searches and denied her access to prescribed medications, including antidepressants and hormone treatments, triggering severe withdrawal symptoms.
SOCIETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Dementia: Commonly prescribed drug has been linked to cognitive decline

A new study published in PLOS One has found that chronic antibiotic use in middle age is connected to cognitive decline in women. According to the NHS, antibiotics are used to treat or prevent some types of bacterial infection. They work by killing bacteria or preventing them from spreading. The...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
335K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy