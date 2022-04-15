ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needing to make summer plans? Here's a list of activities for kids around Shreveport

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 2 days ago
Summer is quickly approaching and it's time to start thinking about fun activies to keep your kids entertained until school is back in session.

From gators at the exotic zoo to sneaking in a history lesson with one of many interesting museums to getting some fresh air in the great outdoors there is a lot to explore in Northwest Louisiana.

Gators and Friends Adventure Park and Exotic Zoo

Just outside of Shreveport, the largest adventure park in Northwest Louisiana sits in Greenwood and has an estimated 150 alligators that you can get a close-up look at. If gators aren't your thing, you can zipline over a swamp or speed around a Go-Kart track. Don't forget to stop by to feed and pet more than 30 types of exotic animals in their natural habitat.

Gators and Friends is located at 11441 Hwy. 80 in Greenwood. Open Thursday - Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Visit the Gators and Friends website for more information on admission prices, season passes and more.

Louisiana Military Museum

If you have kids who love a fun history lesson then they will love the exhibits at the Louisiana Military Museum. They can learn about uniforms, weapons, flags, training gear, aircraft and vehicles from almost every conflict in American History while learning stories about local heroes and unknown enemies.

The museum is open Wednesday Noon - 4 p.m. and Thursday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is always free.

Lake Claiborne State Park

If you're wanting a relaxing getaway that will keep the kiddos entertained, Lake Claiborne State Park provides a plethora of activies for all ages. Swimming, fishing, boating, waterskiing, hiking and camping are all options when you pull your RV in or rent out a cabin in the pine trees.

For more information on activities, RV reservations and cabin bookings, visit the Lake Claiborne State Park website.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

