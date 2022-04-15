All American: Homecoming - Episode 1.10 - Move On - Press Release

“The Diana Affair” – Bull and Izzy experience marital discord when Bull has TAC lead the defense for Diana Lindsay (Jill Flint), his ex-girlfriend who’s accused of killing her lover’s wife. Also, personal conflicts abound for the TAC team when Chunk finds himself defending Diana in court against his boyfriend and prosecutor, Robert (Erich Bergen), on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
