All American: Homecoming - Episode 1.10 - Move On - Press Release

"Move On" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) MAKING A DIFFERENCE - Excited about service week, Simone channels all her volunteer efforts into her mentee and...

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.18 - Babies, Lies And A Resplendent Cannoli - Press Release

“Babies, Lies and a Resplendent Cannoli” – Sheldon copes with the death of a hero. Also, Missy wants to babysit, and Georgie struggles with his big secret, on the CBS Original series YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, April 14 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Kung Fu - Episode 2.06 - Jyu Sa - Press Release

"Jyu Sa" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, DV) (HDTV) FRIEND OR SHIFU - After a tip from Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) leads Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Mia (guest star Vanessa Yao) to a secret meeting between Juliette (guest star Annie Q) and a mysterious scientist, Nicky begins to question whether she should approach her relationship with Mia as a friend or a shifu. Elsewhere, Henry's (Eddie Liu) findings lead him to an expert that may be able to help decipher his research. Finally, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) help to settle an age-old dispute between Chinatown's oldest grocers. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Vanessa Kai and Tony Chung also star. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Matt Young (#206). Original airdate 4/13/2022.
The Neighborhood - Episode 4.19 - Welcome to the Quinceañera - Press Release

“Welcome to the Quinceañera” – Calvin and Tina offer to throw a quinceañera for Yoli (Alycia Pascual-Pena), a teen Calvin is mentoring at his auto shop. Also, Dave and Gemma introduce Malcolm to a college baseball coach who has the potential to change his future, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, May 2 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
#All American
Bull - Episode 6.16 - The Diana Affair - Press Release

“The Diana Affair” – Bull and Izzy experience marital discord when Bull has TAC lead the defense for Diana Lindsay (Jill Flint), his ex-girlfriend who’s accused of killing her lover’s wife. Also, personal conflicts abound for the TAC team when Chunk finds himself defending Diana in court against his boyfriend and prosecutor, Robert (Erich Bergen), on the CBS Original series BULL, Thursday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CinemaBlend

Legacies Is Setting Up A Full-Blown Mikaelson Reunion With The Originals Stars

Legacies is the thread that keeps Julie Plec's Vampire Diaries and The Originals shared universe intact on The CW, and the spinoff series is thankfully still going strong on the network. Given its connective tissue, Legacies has occasionally brought in cast members from the other two series, much to fans' delight, and following Claire Holt’s return as Rebekah Mikaelson earlier this season, the series is getting an even bigger Mikaelson family reunion!
E! News

Two Originals Alums Are Heading to Legacies

According to TVLine, the April 15 episode of The CW's Legacies will bring together Vampire Diaries characters Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic), Rebekah (Claire Holt) and Freya Mikaelson (Riley Voelkel). "The Mikaelson family is welcome to visit anytime, always and forever," showrunner Brett Matthews told the outlet. "It is a joy to revisit these characters and the talent who plays them."
Better Call Saul - Episode 6.01 - 6.02 - Press Releases

Episode 601: “Wine and Roses” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Episode 602: “Carrot and Stick” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on...
E! News

The CW Reveals Actors Playing Sam and Dean's Parents in the Supernatural Prequel

Watch: Jensen Ackles & Jared Padalecki Talk "Supernatural" Success. Grab some pie (or some pudding) and settle in: It's time to meet the parents!. On March 21, The CW confirmed to E! News that Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger have been cast as series regulars in the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. The pair will star as Mary Cambell and John Winchester, the parents of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).
Walker - Episode 2.15 - Bygones - Press Release

CAGE RAGE – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) needs the help of someone from his past, but can they be trusted? Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) shows James (Coby Bell) and August (Kale Culley) a new way to deal with some of life’s frustrations. Phil Hardage directed the episode written by David James (#215). Original airdate 4/28/2022.
A Million Little Things - Episode 4.14 - School Ties - Press Release

A Million Little Things: school ties (4/6) “school ties” – Now that Maggie and Gary have found their way back together, they take important steps to secure their future as a couple. Regina’s estranged parents reunite to support her new business; Katherine and Greta attend their high school reunion, and Rome’s documentary makes an impact on impressionable students at his old prep school on an all-new episode of “A Million Little Things,” airing WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Welcome to Flatch - Episode 1.03 - Dance It Out - Press Release

When a coveted pair of sneakers lands in a Flatch shoe store, Kelly and Shrub come up with inventive ways to get the money to buy them, including selling homemade treasure maps and starting a for-profit hip-hop dance school in the all-new “Dance It Out” episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, March 31 (9:31-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-103) (TV-14 D, L)
Halo - Episode 1.01 - Contact - Press Release

Episode 1 - Available to stream Thursday, March 24th. In the year 2552, humans on the planet Madrigal have been fighting for independence from Earth, but a fatal encounter with the Alien Covenant complicates things. Master Chief John 117 and his super-soldier “Spartans” join the fight. After the battle, Master Chief heads to his home planet of Reach with a Madrigal survivor and a mysterious object he discovered on the planet. But a controversial order has John questioning his mission, and himself.
Billions - Episode 6.11 - Succession - Press Release

Prince's plan is put in jeopardy when Chuck unleashes a new kind of attack. Meanwhile, a discovery sets off chaos at Michael Prince Capital. Prince makes an announcement that pushes the tension between Philip and Taylor to the boiling point.
NME

Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show

A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below. The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.
Charmed - Episode 4.06 - The Tallyman Cometh - Press Release

SING ME A SONG - When a mysterious package arrives on the doorstep of Vera Manor, Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) must turn to Dev (guest star Kapil Talwalkar) to try and stop the Tallyman's (guest star Jed Rees) deadliest attack yet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) is forced to do court-ordered "anger management" with a very unorthodox therapist. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Keesha Sharp directed the episode written by Sidney Quashie (#406). Original airdate 4/15/2022.
