After 10 straight days of games to open the year, the Yankees at last have a day off. They certainly look like they could use it, after limping through a series against Baltimore that could have easily been won had the offense decided to show up on either of the two days that they lost. That’s in the past though, and now they have a day to regroup before facing a re-vamped Detroit squad.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO