ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Local high school student signs with US Coast Guard

By Melissa Zaremba
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptauB_0fAMKKAu00

News 11's reporter Melissa Zaremba shares what he hopes to bring back to our community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local senior has just signed with the U.S Coast Guard after going through multiple service academy nominations.

Cibola High School senior Gabriel McCallen just made a pretty big decision.

It's a big honor for him, for his family and for our area.

“My final decision is to sign with the Coast Guard Academy to pursue and further my education and swimming career there,” said Cibola high school senior Gabriel McCallen.

Gabe is thrilled with his decision.

“I’m really excited ever since I got that letter in the mail in November I wanted to sign but I wanted to hold off to see what other opportunities I might get just to see what would happen but since then I’ve kind of been set on the Coast Guard and it feels good to finally be able to sign,” said McCallen.

Gabe’s dad Peter McCallen is in the army, so military runs in the family he couldn’t be any prouder.

“It was really fun to see this year how everything started happening with the academies, sports, and obviously school. It was really great to see all of his hard work pay off,” Gabe’s dad Peter McCallen.

After many years of long practice, training and studying. It's great to see Gabe’s dream finally become a reality.

“I’m just very proud of him and happy with what he’s accomplished and I’m just happy to see that,” said Gabe’s swimming coach Brad Broschat.

As one door closes and another one opens it’s definitely a bittersweet moment.

“It will be really sweet to finally be able to move on going onto the next steps going to college and pursue my goals, but it will also be a little bitter because I’ve made a lot of memories here at Cibola and it’s provided a lot of great opportunities for me as well as I met a lot of people who have been great mentors to me in this process, so bittersweet, but I’m excited,” said McCallen.

Locals are thrilled about Gabe’s next journey, he will officially graduate in May and will start with the Coast Guard Academy in June.

Gabe will report to the Coast Guard Academy in June where he will start his six-week swab summer which is the first step taken by new cadets.

The post Local high school student signs with US Coast Guard appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Local high school receives nominations for Palm Awards

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission High School Encore Theatre has earned five Rio Grande Valley Theatre Awards (The Palm Awards) nominations. The Palm Awards are a celebration of outstanding student achievement, highlighting the work of high school students and teachers involved in theatre arts education, according to a press release. The MHS Encore Theatre […]
MISSION, TX
Jackson Hole Radio

USS Wyoming has all female crew

It seems appropriate that the equality state would represent inroads in the navy for women now. Twelve years ago women were first authorized to serve aboard submarines. While women comprise nearly one-fourth of the Department of Defense’s total force, only a small fraction of women serve on submarines. The...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Yuma, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
City
Cibola, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Sports
Cibola, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Education
Yuma, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Government
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Soldier killed in ‘incident’ with two Black Hawks at Fort Stewart

A member of the 3rd Infantry Division’s combat aviation brigade was killed in an accident Wednesday morning at Wright Army Airfield, Georgia, division officials said. The accident involved two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, said division spokesperson Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder in a release. She added that the airfield is “closed until further notice.”
FORT STEWART, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Military Academy#College#Highschool#News 11#The U S Coast Guard#Cibola High School#The Coast Guard Academy
WYTV.com

29 local high school seniors honored for leadership

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, 29 local female high school seniors were recognized for outstanding achievement. YWCA Mahoning Valley’s Young Women with Bright Futures Awards honored them at a ceremony at the Holiday Inn in Boardman. The students were nominated by teachers and administrators for their leadership...
BOARDMAN, OH
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy and Marine Corps aircrew receive new training devices improving capability, readiness

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Naval Aviation Training Systems and Ranges program office (PMA-205) recently delivered the first fully capable Naval Aircrewman Training Systems (NATS) and Marine Common Aircrew Trainers (MCAT) to the fleet.   The NATS was delivered to Naval Air Station Mayport, Fla., and two MCATs were delivered to Marine Corps […] The post Navy and Marine Corps aircrew receive new training devices improving capability, readiness appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
FOX59

Marine who died in Norway was from Fort Wayne

NORWAY — A man from Fort Wayne, Ind. was one of four Marines who died last Friday in Norway during a NATO exercise, the US Marine Corps said Sunday. The marine, Captain Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, was 27 years old and from Fort Wayne. Tomkiewicz and the three other men were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
KYMA News 11

Water safety guidelines

As temperatures begin to heat up, many locals will start going to the river, lake or hanging by a pool. The post Water safety guidelines appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Navy Times

Charity event will bring free ball gowns to 600 military families. Sign up now.

Are you wondering what you’re going to wear to that military ball, high school prom or other fancy event this year?. Operation Deploy Your Dress will hold a “pop-up” event April 30 offering free dresses to about 600 people in the military community. Although it is being held at the headquarters of the Association of the U.S. Army in Arlington, Virginia, the event is open to people from all of the service branches, including those in the Guard and reserves. Those eligible are service members and military family members, including dependents age 12 and older. If the child doesn’t have a military ID card, they can come with their mother or stepmother who has a military ID.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Navy Times

Navy bolsters submarine force in Guam to support Indo-Pacific missions

The Navy now has five submarines homeported in Guam — up from two the service had based there as of November 2021. The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines Springfield and Annapolis shifted their homeport to Naval Base Guam last month. The Springfield was previously based in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii while the Annapolis was at Naval Base Point Loma in California.
MILITARY
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy