ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

14 Reasons Why "Heartstopper" Is The Latest Netflix Series You Will Not Want To Miss

By Devin Herenda
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Iaq4_0fAMJx7g00

On April 22, Netflix will drop Heartstopper , an eight-episode show based on a series of graphic novels by author and illustrator, Alice Oseman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3QdZ_0fAMJx7g00

The story follows two teenage classmates, Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring. Nick is a popular, even-keeled student in year 11, while Charlie is a sensitive overthinker in year 10 who is openly gay. As a friendship develops between the two, romantic feelings also begin to emerge. Nick and Charlie explore this heartfelt relationship while their loyal friends support them in living out their truth.

Rob Youngson via Netflix

Here are 14 reasons you should definitely check out Heartstopper.

1. Real teens are taking on the lead roles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHDLS_0fAMJx7g00

Alice told The Guardian in March 2022 she feels “there aren’t enough shows where teens are played by real teens." This led to casting 18-year-old actors, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, as Nick and Charlie to more authentically depict the teenage experience.

See-Saw Films / Via youtube.com

2. Alice used personal memories when forming the Heartstopper plot.

When asked how she ensures stories involving queer characters are written with respect, Alice explained to writer Sean Z . that she tends to draw from her real-life circumstances. This was the case for Heartstopper , including how Charlie and Nick attend an all-boys school in England.

"Often for me, it’s taking elements of my personal experience as a queer person," Alice said in the May 2021 interview. "Much of Heartstopper comes from my own life – I too went to a single-sex grammar school in a conservative town in the south-east of England, and the world of Heartstopper and the people in it are all inspired by what life was like there."

aliceoseman/Instagram / Via instagram.com

3. She also consulted with experts while writing about subjects beyond her knowledge.

"It’s also important that when I’m writing about topics that are wildly outside of my own experience — in any of my works — I do seek out advice from others who know better!" Alice added in her interview with Sean Z.

As she wrote the Hearstopper novels that provide the foundation for the new series, Alice did her research and listened to the feedback of sensitivity readers. Furthermore, if she analyzed a subject and found that she was too unfamiliar with it, she didn't include it in the story.

"Sensitivity readers are a great example of [where to get advice from], and I’ve had really positive experiences with people I’ve hired to read over my work," she said. "Research is important too — following people online, watching YouTube videos of people talking about their experiences, reading firsthand accounts and articles. There’s so much information out there that can help you! And knowing when it’s simply not your place to explore a topic is important too."

aliceoseman/Instagram / Via instagram.com

4. Heartstopper challenges LGBTQ stereotypes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxNS7_0fAMJx7g00

Nick is a rugby player in the Heartstopper novels and series, which leads Charlie to initially believe he's likely to be straight. While talking to The Reading Realm in May 2019, Alice explained why she chose to make an athletic teenage character part of the LGBTQ community.

"I wanted to turn those stereotypes on their head," Alice said. "Even Charlie himself is a little guilty of judging people by stereotypes — he assumes that Nick couldn’t possibly be anything other than straight, purely because Nick is a masculine, sport-loving guy."

In addition, Charlie thinks he wouldn't excel in rugby because he's smaller in stature than most players. Nick's teammates question Charlie's athletic potential due to his sexuality, but he displays a natural talent for rugby when he gives it a try.

"I wanted to challenge the idea that a person’s sexuality is determined by their appearance or their interests, or vice versa. People can be complex and multi-faceted," Alice added.

See-Saw Films / Via youtube.com

5. One of its young leads is already a veteran actor who was in Rocketman .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXqxr_0fAMJx7g00

Kit taking on the role of Nick in Heartstopper is his latest venture in an already impressive career. His first credited appearance was in an episode of the series Chickens in 2013 when he was nine years old. He later played a young Elton John in Rocketman and previously had a recurring role in the HBO series, His Dark Materials. Kit also has a directing and producing credit for the short, Moving , which is currently in pre-production.

Tristan Fewings / Getty Images

6. It includes the realities of young people navigating social media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HuQO_0fAMJx7g00

In all of her writings, Alice shows characters texting, emailing, and using social media sites. This serves the purpose of accurately representing the everyday experiences of modern teenage life.

"That’s the reality for teenagers today!" Alice said in her Reading Realm interview . "Technology and the internet are an essential part of teenagers’ lives, so I always include them in my stories."

See-Saw Films / Via youtube.com

7. It brings to life a young adult story that's ready for an onscreen adaptation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sPmFO_0fAMJx7g00

Alice originally wrote Heartstopper as a web comic in 2016, she told the Gay Times in July 2020. This idea came from a previous novel of hers, Solitaire , which featured Nick and Charlie as supporting characters already in a romantic partnership.

After it grew an audience in 2017, she then adapted Heartstopper into a graphic novel and published it through Hachette Book Group. In the years since, the Heartstopper fanbase has continued to grow as Alice has published three subsequent volumes of the novel. She has also made a coloring book featuring art from the series, and a fifth graphic novel volume is set for release in 2023 . Now, Nick and Charlie's story can be viewed by an even larger audience as it moves into its newest phase with Netflix.

Rob Youngson via Netflix

8. Joe and Kit were carefully selected to play Charlie and Nick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pw8lN_0fAMJx7g00

These two actors were chosen to portray the main roles in Heartstopper following an open casting call that resulted in a turnout of 10,000 hopefuls vying for these parts. Although she was once uncertain that any performers could do the characters justice, Alice has expressed her satisfaction in Joe and Kit joining the project.

"Nick and Charlie have existed as characters for almost a decade, and are two of my most beloved characters," Alice said. "I was slightly apprehensive about the casting search, but I am so happy and excited that we've cast Kit and Joe."

"I can’t imagine a more perfect pair than Kit and Joe to play Nick and Charlie, and bring their joyous love story to life on screen," added the show's director, Euros Lyn.

See-Saw Films / Via youtube.com

9. It's informative for viewers who aren't LGBTQ community members.

Whether or not viewers are part of the LGBTQ community, Heartstopper is enjoyable for everyone. Similar to the novels it's based on, the Netflix show will offer an educational opportunity for straight and cisgender audience members and increase their understanding of LGBTQ topics.

"The good thing about Heartstopper is that it appeals to everyone," Alice said to the Gay Times . "Obviously it’s most important for LGBTQ readers, but straight readers can enjoy it as well, and learn about the issues and tensions that young LGBTQ people face in the process. It’s through stories like this that straight and cis people can improve their empathy."

heartstoppertv / Instagram: @samanthajoly / Via instagram.com

10. Supporting characters from the novel are flawlessly cast in the series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LESUy_0fAMJx7g00

Fans of Heartstopper will not only get to see Nick and Charlie's love story unfold onscreen, but supporting characters will be featured as well. Kizzy Edgell is portraying Darcy Olsson, William Gao is performing as Tao Xu, Corinna Brown is playing Tara Jones, and Yasmin Finney is depicting Elle Argent. Alice has voiced her satisfaction with the abilities of all the cast members who have been chosen for the series.

"I actually can't believe that we ended up with such a perfect cast," Alice said in a June 2021 interview with YouTuber Gavin Hetherington . "They're all so talented and just perfect for the roles."

"I honestly couldn't wish for anything better," she added.

See-Saw Films / Via youtube.com

11. Alice maintained creative leadership throughout production of the show.

Alice wrote and executive produced the eight episodes of Heartstopper coming to Netflix this month. This was the first time she attempted scriptwriting, and the production company behind the show, See-Saw Films, was very encouraging while asking her to try this new task.

"They asked me to just try writing the first three episodes, 'cause I had never done any screenwriting before," Alice told Gavin Hetherington . "And I could have been terrible, in which case they would have had to find someone else, but thankfully they really liked what I wrote and I got to write the whole thing. And it's been the best."

aliceoseman/Instagram / Via instagram.com

12. Heartstopper will feature fresh faces in lead parts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLyfx_0fAMJx7g00

Lead actors like Wiliam , Joe and Yasmin are receiving their first official acting credits as they take on their Heartstopper roles. Putting new faces in the show will allow these talented actors to shine while fans watch them portray their well-loved characters.

Kate Green / Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole / Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, Kate Green / Getty Images

13. It's a positive coming-of-age LGBTQ love story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fCeCU_0fAMJx7g00

Alice described Charlie and Nick's relationship as “optimistic and joyful” when she spoke to The Guardian . While LGBTQ shows and films have a history of displaying drama or tragedy, Alice has taken a different approach with Heartstopper . Charlie and Nick have a solid foundation of friendship, are good for one another, and have a circle of friends who are helpful and caring.

Alice acknowledges there is a place for LGBTQ narratives that involve intense storylines, but she wanted to create something with a positive tone as she penned Heartstopper .

"Those kinds of stories are important for young readers as it means they get to see their problems and issues explored in text, but it’s also important — particularly for LGBTQ people — to see characters like themselves just enjoying life and falling in love and making friendships," Alice said in her interview with the Gay Times . "So I think having that variety is important."

See-Saw Films / Via youtube.com

14. True to the original storyline, Netflix's version of Heartstopper has a British setting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y6ozh_0fAMJx7g00

Alice also stated in her Guardian interview that she “wouldn’t have said yes to adapting [ Heartstopper ] if they’d wanted to set it in America." Therefore, the story's setting remained in England for the Netflix show. Fans can appreciate how key factors like this one will remain true to the Heartstopper novels.

"I really, really wanted it to be set in Britain — I think that’s so integral," she added.

See-Saw Films / Via youtube.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
E! News

Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022

No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Locke
CinemaBlend

Netflix Has Cancelled Another Solid Show After Just One Season

One would think there are only so many times the feeling of pain and betrayal can happen after a TV show gets cancelled after only a single season. And yet every year, that pain strikes throughout, seemingly more and more even, given the sheer number of new shows debuting annually. Netflix gets pegged quite a bit for axing first-season shows (among others), with notable examples such as Cowboy Bebop.The streaming service has done it again by cancelling the sci-fi horror series Archive 81, just two months after its promising debut.
TV SERIES
Floor8

365 Days 2 movie finally gets its Netflix release date

The highly anticipated sequel to the sexually charged 2020 movie, 365 Days finally has its official release date for Netflix! The series based on the Polish novels of the same name follows the unlikely love story of Italian gangster Massimo and his Polish love Laura. Lead actress Anna Maria Sieklucka shared a teaser for the upcoming installment, while also unveiling the release date, with her Instagram followers on Thursday.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Creative Leadership#Friendship
TechRadar

Three brilliant movies are leaving Hulu at the end of April, don’t miss them

As it’s part-owned by Disney and Universal, Hulu often gets the best of both words when it comes to the movies it can host on its platform. While Disney Plus has focused on a family friendly offering, Hulu’s selection of movies and shows draws from huge broadcast players like ABC, NBC, and FX, as well as its own original programming. In addition to this, at the tail end of 2021, Disney and WarnerMedia reached a deal to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max, meaning the selection is constantly filled with the latest releases.
MOVIES
NME

Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show

A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below. The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Higher Ground Boards Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’

Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, has joined Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” the film adaptation to the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the company announced on Thursday. Sam Esmail, the creator of “Mr. Robot,” will both write the...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Netflix
CNET

The Best Movies to Watch on Hulu Now

Only three movies are new to Hulu this week, but fans of the National Lampoon should appreciate the documentary about that humor publication's history. Here's a look at the movies coming to Hulu this week, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals. What to watch this...
TV SHOWS
SFGate

HBO Max Adds a Shuffle Button — but It’s Not Like the One on Netflix

In the mood to watch “South Park” or “Friends” — but you just want to see a random episode? HBO Max now has you covered. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max this week introduced a new “shuffle” button, a highly requested feature that gives users the option to play back a random episode of a curated selection of series on the platform.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

April is almost here and Amazon's Prime Video service is celebrating the calendar change by releasing a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month. This weekend, Amazon unveiled the full list of titles being added to its streaming roster in April 2022 and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Regardless of what you're in the mood for, there's likely something for you hitting Prime Video in the coming weeks.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Sanditon viewers have same complaint about season two premiere

Sanditon is back! The hit period drama made its highly-anticipated return this week and while fans have welcomed the return of some of their favourite characters, they can't help but mourn the absence of one particular leading man. The period drama, which is currently airing on BritBox in the UK...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘The Valet’ First Look: Hulu Unveils Photos From Comedy Starring ‘CODA’s Eugenio Derbez & Samara Weaving

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with photos: Hulu today unveiled the first photos from its original film The Valet, starring Eugenio Derbez (CODA) and Samara Weaving (Nine Perfect Strangers), which will premiere globally across Disney’s streaming services on May 20th. In The Valet, world famous movie star Olivia (Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the...
MOVIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

938
Followers
1K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy