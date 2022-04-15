14 Reasons Why "Heartstopper" Is The Latest Netflix Series You Will Not Want To Miss

Related
One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend
Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch
Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TechRadar
These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them
Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
Here's What's Coming to Netflix in April 2022
No April Fool's, just April jewels from Netflix. On March 23, the streaming service announced what's coming to their April roster—and there's plenty of movies and TV shows to guarantee hours of binge-watching. Has spring got you feeling flirty? A few classic rom-coms will be added starting April 1...
Garcelle Beauvais Says Will Smith’s Son Exposed He Was Seeing Jada Pinkett While They Were Dating
Garcelle Beauvais is unloading the clip with tea on all the men she's dated.
Sean Penn Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About His Marriage: ‘I Was Neglectful’
While holding nothing back, Sean Penn just opened up about his third marriage in the new cover story for Hollywood Authentic. The Milk star, 61, admitted he is still in love with his estranged wife, actress Leila George, 30, who filed for divorce from him in October of last year.
Netflix Has Cancelled Another Solid Show After Just One Season
One would think there are only so many times the feeling of pain and betrayal can happen after a TV show gets cancelled after only a single season. And yet every year, that pain strikes throughout, seemingly more and more even, given the sheer number of new shows debuting annually. Netflix gets pegged quite a bit for axing first-season shows (among others), with notable examples such as Cowboy Bebop.The streaming service has done it again by cancelling the sci-fi horror series Archive 81, just two months after its promising debut.
365 Days 2 movie finally gets its Netflix release date
The highly anticipated sequel to the sexually charged 2020 movie, 365 Days finally has its official release date for Netflix! The series based on the Polish novels of the same name follows the unlikely love story of Italian gangster Massimo and his Polish love Laura. Lead actress Anna Maria Sieklucka shared a teaser for the upcoming installment, while also unveiling the release date, with her Instagram followers on Thursday.
People
EJ Johnson Steals the Show in Silver Gown as He Hits Dad Magic Johnson's Doc Premiere with Family
Magic Johnson's new documentary series They Call Me Magic hosted its Los Angeles premiere on Thursday and the NBA legend hit the red carpet with family by his side. Magic's son EJ Johnson, 29, wore a fabulous silver sequined gown paired thigh-high black boots for the big moment, accessorizing with diamond necklaces and a black clutch.
TechRadar
Three brilliant movies are leaving Hulu at the end of April, don’t miss them
As it’s part-owned by Disney and Universal, Hulu often gets the best of both words when it comes to the movies it can host on its platform. While Disney Plus has focused on a family friendly offering, Hulu’s selection of movies and shows draws from huge broadcast players like ABC, NBC, and FX, as well as its own original programming. In addition to this, at the tail end of 2021, Disney and WarnerMedia reached a deal to let select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures films stream on Disney Plus, Hulu and HBO Max, meaning the selection is constantly filled with the latest releases.
NME
Watch the new trailer for ‘Interview With The Vampire’ TV show
A teaser trailer has been shared for AMC’s forthcoming TV adaptation of Interview With The Vampire – watch it below. The latest take on the franchise sees Sam Reid takes over the role of Lestat de Lioncourt, with Jacob Anderson (Louis), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), and Bailey Bass (Claudia) also set to feature.
Higher Ground Boards Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’
Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, has joined Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” the film adaptation to the novel of the same name by Rumaan Alam, the company announced on Thursday. Sam Esmail, the creator of “Mr. Robot,” will both write the...
CNET
The Best Movies to Watch on Hulu Now
Only three movies are new to Hulu this week, but fans of the National Lampoon should appreciate the documentary about that humor publication's history. Here's a look at the movies coming to Hulu this week, followed by CNET's full rundown of the very best Hulu originals. What to watch this...
SFGate
HBO Max Adds a Shuffle Button — but It’s Not Like the One on Netflix
In the mood to watch “South Park” or “Friends” — but you just want to see a random episode? HBO Max now has you covered. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max this week introduced a new “shuffle” button, a highly requested feature that gives users the option to play back a random episode of a curated selection of series on the platform.
ComicBook
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022
April is almost here and Amazon's Prime Video service is celebrating the calendar change by releasing a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month. This weekend, Amazon unveiled the full list of titles being added to its streaming roster in April 2022 and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Regardless of what you're in the mood for, there's likely something for you hitting Prime Video in the coming weeks.
Hello Magazine
Sanditon viewers have same complaint about season two premiere
Sanditon is back! The hit period drama made its highly-anticipated return this week and while fans have welcomed the return of some of their favourite characters, they can't help but mourn the absence of one particular leading man. The period drama, which is currently airing on BritBox in the UK...
'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas
Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
tvinsider.com
Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough
A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
EW.com
Rosie Perez was 'pissed off' at White Men Can't Jump costars during Oscars reunion
White men can't jump, but these two men sure can get high. Rosie Perez poked fun at her White Men Can't Jump costars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes for their antics at the Oscars while appearing on Thursday night's episode of The Daily Show. The trio presented at the awards...
‘The Valet’ First Look: Hulu Unveils Photos From Comedy Starring ‘CODA’s Eugenio Derbez & Samara Weaving
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with photos: Hulu today unveiled the first photos from its original film The Valet, starring Eugenio Derbez (CODA) and Samara Weaving (Nine Perfect Strangers), which will premiere globally across Disney’s streaming services on May 20th. In The Valet, world famous movie star Olivia (Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover-up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the...
