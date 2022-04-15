14 Reasons Why "Heartstopper" Is The Latest Netflix Series You Will Not Want To Miss

"It’s also important that when I’m writing about topics that are wildly outside of my own experience — in any of my works — I do seek out advice from others who know better!" Alice added in her interview with Sean Z.

As she wrote the Hearstopper novels that provide the foundation for the new series, Alice did her research and listened to the feedback of sensitivity readers. Furthermore, if she analyzed a subject and found that she was too unfamiliar with it, she didn't include it in the story.

"Sensitivity readers are a great example of [where to get advice from], and I’ve had really positive experiences with people I’ve hired to read over my work," she said. "Research is important too — following people online, watching YouTube videos of people talking about their experiences, reading firsthand accounts and articles. There’s so much information out there that can help you! And knowing when it’s simply not your place to explore a topic is important too."