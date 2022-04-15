Kenny Pickett is coming to Detroit as Lions continue top-30 visits

The Lions have hosted several players in the lead-up to the draft, from pass rushers to linebackers to cornerbacks. Next week, they'll host their first quarterback.

Kenny Pickett of Pitt is scheduled to meet with the Lions, according to Tom Pelissero, one of the team's final top-30 visits before the draft kicks off April 28.

Pickett is one of the top prospects in an admittedly weak quarterback class, widely considered the most NFL-ready option among his peers. He's been linked to QB-needy teams picking in the top 10 like the Panthers (No. 6), Falcons (No. 8) and Seahawks (No. 9) as well as the Commanders at No. 11.

This is the first time he's been linked to Detroit.

As noted by Pelissero, Pickett's visit with the team doesn't mean anything other than the Lions doing their due diligence. Dan Campbell made it clear last week that the Lions want a "Day 1 starter" with the No. 2 pick, and that wouldn't be Pickett -- or any other quarterback -- with Detroit committed to Jared Goff for at least another season.

But if Pickett slides down the board and the Lions want to take a swing at a QB later in the first round, they would likely have the ammo to go get him with picks No. 32 and 34.

"If the right guy is sitting there at the right pick at that position, then let’s do it," Campbell said last week. "But we like Goff and where he’s at. He finished strong. Keep adding pieces and then, man, whenever that is — is it next year? Is it this year? Is it two years from now? And the right guy is sitting there, you figure out a way to get that guy. You figure out a way when it’s the right guy."

If anyone, the right guy for the Lions would seem to be Malik Willis. He has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in the draft and the Lions coached him -- and really, really liked him -- at the Senior Bowl. Again, it's extremely unlikely they would consider him at No. 2, but he's a name to watch if he slips into the back half of the first round.

"There's risk involved with any of these quarterbacks, but he provides the upside that warrants taking that risk," said NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah. "If you're going to take a flier on a quarterback at the bottom of the first round, I sure as heck would like to have a big payoff, at least as a possibility. He's that guy. When you look at the quarterbacks in this draft, he's the one with all that upside."

Brad Holmes and the Lions have also made it clear they're open to trading down from No. 2. But, again, in a draft without any elite quarterback talent, they might not be able to entice anyone to move up.

Assuming they stand pat, the Lions' most likely pick is a defensive lineman like Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux or Travon Walker. They've also recently been linked to Cincinnati cornerback and Detroit native Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner, one of the players they've reportedly brought in for a visit.

The club has also had/requested visits with the likes of Thibodeaux, Walker, LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah and Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean -- who said his only top-30 visit is with Detroit .