Suffolk, VA

Four Young Children in ICU, Six Others Still Hospitalized After VA Fires

Cover picture for the articleFour young children are in the intensive care unit and six others are still being treated at the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters following residential fires in Portsmouth and Suffolk. A spokesperson for CHKD confirmed 10 fire victims, ages 2 to 9 years old, were transported...

The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
WLTX.com

Child slapped by school bus driver in Virginia, police say

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in October 2021. The Stafford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that an investigation is underway into an allegation that a bus driver assaulted an elementary school student Wednesday afternoon. The incident is being investigated by Sgt. J. W. Kyle,...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE

