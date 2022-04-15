ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MO

SALISBURY R-4 SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES SOME BIDS

 2 days ago

The Salisbury R-4 School Board approved some bids during its meeting on Wednesday, April 13. According to unofficial minutes from the meeting, the board voted to accept a bid of $107,896 from Midwest Bus Sales for the purchase of...

Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA
Daily Leader

Prairie Central school board approves purchase of buses

FAIRBURY — During a special meeting last week, the Prairie Central Board of Education approved purchasing four used 2020 Bluebird buses. This includes a five-year extended warranty along with the trade-in of four buses for a total price of $221,554. Also during the special meeting, the board accepted a...
FAIRBURY, IL

